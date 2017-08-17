 
Inaugural U.P Iron Belle Trail Ride Rolls Out Of Ironwood This Week

With Ironwood, Michigan as the starting point, a group of cycling and trail enthusiasts -- led by Bob Jacquart, CEO of iconic Ironwood brand Stormy Kromer – will head out for a 3-day ride this Thursday on the first UP Iron Belle Trail RIde
 
 
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Ben Kohrman, Michigan Fitness Foundation

August 15, 2017          517-908-3833

--MEDIA ALERT--

Inaugural U.P Iron Belle Trail Ride Rolls Out Of Ironwood This Week

WHAT:          With historic Ironwood, Michigan as the starting point, a group of Michigan cycling and trail enthusiasts -- led by Bob Jacquart, CEO of iconic Ironwood brand Stormy Kromer – will head out for a three-day ride this Thursday on the firstUP Iron Belle Trail Ride. Planning to arrive in St. Ignace on Saturday, the riders will cross the Upper Peninsula on the UP portion of the Iron Belle Trail, a trail designated to cross the entire state of Michigan uninterrupted, from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.

WHO:          Supporting organizations include:

         City of Ironwood, Michiga

         Stormy Kromer

         Michigan Department of Natural Resources

         Michigan Department of Transportation

         Michigan State Police

         Michigan Fitness Foundation

         Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance

         Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

WHEN:          Thursday, August 17, 2017, 8:00 am CDT – Saturday, August 19, 2017

WHERE:         Mile 0 of the Iron Belle Trail, just west of downtown Ironwood

over the Montreal River

BACKGROUND:       The Iron Belle Trail is the centerpiece of Michigan's Comprehensive Trails Plan, encompassing two routes from Ironwood in the Western UP to Belle Isle in Detroit, the biking route utilizes many of the state's existing bike paths, bike lanes, and signed, designated biking routes as it travels up the east side of the state, while the hiking route utilizes sidewalks, trails, and the 1,000 mile+  North Country National Scenic Trail traveling up the west side of the lower peninsula.

"Ironwood is the western gateway to Michigan's Upper Peninsula," said Stormy

Kromer CEO Bob Jacquart. "We want to thank Governor Snyder, along with all   our state and foundation partners, for their support of Ironwood's important role as the starting point of the Iron Belle Tr

"The Michigan Fitness Foundation is proud to support the Inaugural UP Ride as part of our work to ensure completion of the Iron Belle Trail," said James J. Tighe, CEO of the Michigan Fitness Foundation. "We are grateful for the ongoing support of all our Iron Belle Trail partners, from Ironwood to Detroit."

Michigan Fitness Foundation – Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

PO Box 27187 Lansing, MI 48909          800-434-8642          www.michiganfitness.org (http://www.michiganfitness.org)

The Michigan Fitness Foundation works to inspire active lifestyles and healthy food choices through Education, Environmental Change, Community Events, and Policy Leadership

