News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inaugural U.P Iron Belle Trail Ride Rolls Out Of Ironwood This Week
With Ironwood, Michigan as the starting point, a group of cycling and trail enthusiasts -- led by Bob Jacquart, CEO of iconic Ironwood brand Stormy Kromer – will head out for a 3-day ride this Thursday on the first UP Iron Belle Trail RIde
August 15, 2017 517-908-
--MEDIA ALERT--
Inaugural U.P Iron Belle Trail Ride Rolls Out Of Ironwood This Week
WHAT: With historic Ironwood, Michigan as the starting point, a group of Michigan cycling and trail enthusiasts -- led by Bob Jacquart, CEO of iconic Ironwood brand Stormy Kromer – will head out for a three-day ride this Thursday on the firstUP Iron Belle Trail Ride. Planning to arrive in St. Ignace on Saturday, the riders will cross the Upper Peninsula on the UP portion of the Iron Belle Trail, a trail designated to cross the entire state of Michigan uninterrupted, from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
WHO: Supporting organizations include:
City of Ironwood, Michiga
Stormy Kromer
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan State Police
Michigan Fitness Foundation
Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports
WHEN: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 8:00 am CDT – Saturday, August 19, 2017
WHERE: Mile 0 of the Iron Belle Trail, just west of downtown Ironwood
over the Montreal River
BACKGROUND: The Iron Belle Trail is the centerpiece of Michigan's Comprehensive Trails Plan, encompassing two routes from Ironwood in the Western UP to Belle Isle in Detroit, the biking route utilizes many of the state's existing bike paths, bike lanes, and signed, designated biking routes as it travels up the east side of the state, while the hiking route utilizes sidewalks, trails, and the 1,000 mile+ North Country National Scenic Trail traveling up the west side of the lower peninsula.
"Ironwood is the western gateway to Michigan's Upper Peninsula," said Stormy
Kromer CEO Bob Jacquart. "We want to thank Governor Snyder, along with all our state and foundation partners, for their support of Ironwood's important role as the starting point of the Iron Belle Tr
"The Michigan Fitness Foundation is proud to support the Inaugural UP Ride as part of our work to ensure completion of the Iron Belle Trail," said James J. Tighe, CEO of the Michigan Fitness Foundation. "We are grateful for the ongoing support of all our Iron Belle Trail partners, from Ironwood to Detroit."
Michigan Fitness Foundation – Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports
PO Box 27187 Lansing, MI 48909 800-434-
The Michigan Fitness Foundation works to inspire active lifestyles and healthy food choices through Education, Environmental Change, Community Events, and Policy Leadership
Contact
Ben Kohrman
***@michiganfitness.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse