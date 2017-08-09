Hi-Def CNC Plasma Cutting Machines offered by Aitutti Industrial Solutions

Aitutti Industrial Solutions proudly offers the full product line of Soitaab's plasma cutting machines called the "Plasmatech"models.

-- Aitutti Industrial Solutions is proud to represent Soitaab's line-up of plasma cutting machines called Plasmatech. The Plasmatech cutting machines are truly the state of art equipment designed, engineered and manufactured at Soitaab ISO 9001-2008 certified facility in Milan, Italy.Since the founding of Soitaab in 1938, Soitaab has become a recognized leader in the international cutting machine market with more than 8,000 machine installations worldwide. Some of the "firsts" for Soitaab was manufacturing the first CNC controlled flame machine in 1978 to building the world's largest band saw in 2003. Soitaab has always maintained a leading position in the global cutting market with the latest cutting technologies, all supported by world class "Gold Medal" service and total complete customer satisfaction and hands-on training. Soitaab has been recognized globally as a premier provider for sheet metal cutting and processing equipment. Soitaab also offers other cutting equipment utliizing technologies such as Oxyfuel, Waterjet, Fiber Laser and dual or multiple technologies of either combinations. Whether you're cutting sheet metal, plate, block, and/or tube/pipe, Soitaab has a cutting solution for you.Now teamed with Aitutti Industrial Solutions in the Midwest region of the United States inconjuction with Soitaab's North American office based in Chicago, Illinois, our mutual alliance/partnership is expanding the Soitaab presence in the North American market. Our mutual partnership is focused on delivering customers excellent products, better support solutions, local training/installation as well as a demo lab with cutting equipment for sample cutting, material testing and customer training. Total customer satisfaction and support by offering customer's profitable cutting solutions in addition to delivering equipment of high added value, which is easy and safe to operate by the user.Looking at Soitaab's plasma cutting solutions, the Soitaab Plasmatech line-up consists of the Plasmatech Pro, Plasmatech Red, and Plasmatech Nova.The Plasmatech Pro is the most basic and economical machine for plasma cutting of which offers the ease of use and performance in the simplest form of plug and play.The Plasmatech Red is a competitivly priced versatile plug and play solution for plasma cutting. This mid-level machine offers the highest performance, quality, and ease of use on the market.The Plasmatech Nova is the most complete and versatile line of machines that integrates multiple technologies and capabilities. The Plasmatech Nova can handle everything from the basic cutting needs up to the most complex and unique production requirements.Other machinery options such as bevel plasma head, drilling tooling head and changer, automatic pallet exchange and automatic plate alignment by laser pointer are a few of the many options to name. Soitaab's Engineering department can customize a cutting solution to meet your demands and needs.Enclosed is a web link showing the basic capabilities of the Plasmatech Pro line.Soitaab utitlizes the finest plasma power supply with Hypertherm. When upgrading to a Hi-Def Plasma supply to the Plasmatech Nova, it can be equipped with the latest Hypertherm XPR300 of which has unmatched performance and unbeatable operating cost. Soitaab is a "True Hole" certified Hypertherm distributor matched with the latest designs and quality crafted frame with table, whether you are looking for a downdraft or water table.When making the important decision in the future for plasma cutting machinery, Soitaab's Plasmatech line is truely built to last and outperform the competition hands down. Soitaab's motto is "Cutting at the Highest Levels". Please consider Soitaab when looking at future capital equipment for your business.Contact us for additional information and/or quote at Aitutti Industrial Solutions. You can email us at sales@aitutti.com or contact the sales department at our main office at 1-224-236-2900