Archaeologist / Pastor Leads Bible Land Tour
The land of the Bible will speak volumes when touring with an archaeologist who spent years digging in The Holy Land!
Those signing up for the study tour cite the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the Biblical kings and prophets as a highlight, as well as the Policastros' background and familiarity with the country being an additional drawing card. Beyond Biblical sites, the tour stops include nature hikes, walled cities, Crusader castles, Roman mosaics, hotels on the Mediterranean and the Sea of Galilee, a swim in the Dead Sea and bustling outdoor markets. Surprisingly, the all-inclusive trip is priced about 35% below comparable tours to make it accessible to as many as possible.
Reservations are filling quickly and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested parties may contact Pastor Frank at: pastorfranksdesk@
Contact
Frank Policastro
***@hotmail.com
