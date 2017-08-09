 
Archaeologist / Pastor Leads Bible Land Tour

The land of the Bible will speak volumes when touring with an archaeologist who spent years digging in The Holy Land!
 
JERUSALEM, Israel - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- MYRTLE BEACH - Pastor Frank Policastro, former professional archaeologist with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and pastor of Real Life Church, will lead an in-depth, 11-day Biblical Study Tour to the Holy Land in January 2018.  Policastro and his wife, degreed in archaeology and history, speak Arabic and Hebrew respectively and resided in Israel, bringing an unusual component to the highly sought-after trip.  The two offer a highly-customized experience, preparing tour participants even before departure with a briefing session that covers everything from kosher food, culture and customs, historical time periods, bargaining with shekels, to how to capture outstanding travel photos.

Those signing up for the study tour cite the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the Biblical kings and prophets as a highlight, as well as the Policastros' background and familiarity with the country being an additional drawing card.  Beyond Biblical sites, the tour stops include nature hikes, walled cities, Crusader castles, Roman mosaics, hotels on the Mediterranean and the Sea of Galilee, a swim in the Dead Sea and bustling outdoor markets.  Surprisingly, the all-inclusive trip is priced about 35% below comparable tours to make it accessible to as many as possible.

Reservations are filling quickly and are on a first-come, first-served basis.  Interested parties may contact Pastor Frank at:  pastorfranksdesk@hotmail.com.

Frank Policastro
***@hotmail.com
Email:***@hotmail.com
Israel, Holy Land tour, Biblical Archaeology
Travel
Jerusalem - Jerusalem - Israel
