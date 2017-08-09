 
Sonic Bids Contest: Nerve DJs 14th Anniversary Beat Battle October 20th -22nd

 
 
CLEVELAND - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Big Heff, one of the founding members of the Nerve DJ's and an affiliated Def Jam DJ, is conducting a contest with club and EDM producers to find the next big remix king.

All of the contestants will be remixing Jc Triple Threat's song "I Know" after he was hand chosen by Heff to be featured in the battle.

Producers and DJs will have chance to submit (2) remixed songs and a cappellas for the competition.

Submissions will last for approximately 2 months and the winner of the contest will get a $500 cash prize.

The winners of the contest will be announced on October 15 and will be selected for the final in Cleveland, OH at the Nerve DJ's 14th Anniversary Beat Battle.

Held on October 20th-22nd, the producers will have a chance to compete among the best of the best producers in the Midwest.

For more information make sure to follow Big Heff @bigheffmidwestfresh on social media

About Big Heff:
Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor has worked tirelessly in the entertainment realm to establish himself as an industry powerhouse for the past decade. From A&R to public relations and marketing, Big Heff has proved time and time again that his work gives the indie artist a platform to take their careers to the next level. For more on Big Heff, check out his EPK here: https://app.xtensio.com/folio/usjc06y2

About The Nerve DJs:
The Nerve DJs is the Midwest's premiere DJ coalition that helps break up and coming talent and helps the majors reach the masses. Led by Big Heff and DJ Johnny O, the Nerve DJs have become the go to resource for breaking records from Minnesota to New York, providing acts with a platform to be heard on radio.

Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
