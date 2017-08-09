News By Tag
Back to Basics Founder Beverly Stewart named to the John Maxwell Award Top 100
Beverly Stewart Founder and Director of Back to Basics Learning Dynamics was recently selected as one of the Top 100 Transformational Leaders for the John Maxwell Leadership Award.
From thousands of applicants submitted each year, the Top 100 Semi-Finalist list is selected. These are leaders who represent every sector, from business, to community service, social justice, and education. Although each Semi-Finalist's background and expertise is unique, all share a passion for making a real difference in the lives of others.
"I was beyond thrilled and honored to be chosen for the Top 100 amongst applicants in the U.S. and Canada! It is a tremendously humbling and rewarding experience to change lives daily. All of us at Back to Basics feel so blessed that we chose this career to make a difference,"
Judging criteria for the award was rigorous and began with an in-depth exploration of each nominee's leadership style. The committee also examined each leader's greatest triumphs and disappointments over the course of their career, as well as the impact of those highs and lows.
In addition, the judging committee delved into each nominee's professional relationships. Special attention was given to the ability to nurture growth and create opportunities for employees or volunteers to shine.
Finally, the committee evaluated the evolution of each leader's style over time, conscious decisions to change and grow, and plans for the future.
Previous winners of the award include Ivan Misner, the Founder / Chairman of business networking organization BNI, called the "Father of Modern Networking" by CNN and the "Networking Guru" by Entrepreneur magazine, as well as Tony Stewart, a former NFL football tight end and Founder / Executive Director of the non-profit Beyond the Locker, which helps youth and athletes.
For the complete Top 100 list for 2017, visit John Maxwell Awards (http://johnmaxwellteam.com/
About Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc.
Founded in 1985 by Beverly Stewart, M.Ed., Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc. offers 1-on-1 tutoring in 60+ subjects, professional development, translating and interpreting in 21 languages, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavior specialists, reading specialists, paras, ELL services, homebound services, RTI support, psycho-educational testing and test prep. The company also provides summer school and educational summer camps, original credit and credit recovery, along with unique enrichment options such as music, art and photography. Plus, Back to Basics Private School is Delaware's only Department of Education approved 1-on-1 Private School for K-12.
Susan McNeill
***@backtobasicslearning.com
