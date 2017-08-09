 
News By Tag
* Cloud Financial
* Simple Accounting Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Cloud Financial Reporting Software Company, Fyisoft, Launches New Corporate Site

Cloud financial reporting software company, FYIsoft, has launched a new corporate site.
 
 
fyi-logo
fyi-logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cloud Financial
* Simple Accounting Software

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Naples - Florida - US

NAPLES, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Cloud financial reporting software company, FYIsoft, has launched a new corporate site. FYIsoft financial reporting software integrates with your general ledger, providing all of the benefits of the cloud without compromising the security of your organization's core financial data.

This sleek new corporate site makes it easier than ever to understand FYIsoft's unique ability to simplify financial reporting processes, even in highly complex accounting environments. Visitors can also browse insightful industry content, request a demo, subscribe to the FYIsoft newsletter and more. Additionally, existing customers can easily log in to their financial reporting portal right from a prominent location on the main homepage.

FYIsoft's new corporate site also acts as a central hub for existing and potential customers to navigate to solutions, benefits, testimonials, as well as company information and the FYIsoft blog.

With simple graphics, a pleasing aesthetic, and responsive design, the new FYIsoft corporate site links customers, partners, and FYIsoft team members 24/7.

About FYIsoft

FYIsoft (formerly Renovo Corporation) was founded in 2012 to provide innovative financial reporting solutions that enable companies to gain accurate insight into their corporate finances.

FYIsoft's solutions are browser-based and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. FYIsoft's goals are to simplify the most complex financial environments by enabling on-demand reporting, easy integration with virtually all general ledger systems, and multi-company consolidations with different currencies, account numbers, and calendars. FYIsoft is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with customers and partners around the globe. For more information please visit: http://fyisoft.com/

Contact
FYIsoft, Inc.
***@fyisoft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fyisoft.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share