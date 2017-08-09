News By Tag
Cloud Financial Reporting Software Company, Fyisoft, Launches New Corporate Site
Cloud financial reporting software company, FYIsoft, has launched a new corporate site.
This sleek new corporate site makes it easier than ever to understand FYIsoft's unique ability to simplify financial reporting processes, even in highly complex accounting environments. Visitors can also browse insightful industry content, request a demo, subscribe to the FYIsoft newsletter and more. Additionally, existing customers can easily log in to their financial reporting portal right from a prominent location on the main homepage.
FYIsoft's new corporate site also acts as a central hub for existing and potential customers to navigate to solutions, benefits, testimonials, as well as company information and the FYIsoft blog.
With simple graphics, a pleasing aesthetic, and responsive design, the new FYIsoft corporate site links customers, partners, and FYIsoft team members 24/7.
About FYIsoft
FYIsoft (formerly Renovo Corporation)
FYIsoft's solutions are browser-based and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. FYIsoft's goals are to simplify the most complex financial environments by enabling on-demand reporting, easy integration with virtually all general ledger systems, and multi-company consolidations with different currencies, account numbers, and calendars. FYIsoft is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with customers and partners around the globe. For more information please visit: http://fyisoft.com/
