Brooklyn's Billie Holiday Theatre Announces 2017 - 2018 Season
The Billie Holiday Theatre teams up with Brooklyn playwright Lynn Nottage to curate a season of conversations to explore some of the most pressing issues of our time through the lens of theater.
"The newly-renovated Billie Holiday Theatre propels us to a place of both new discovery and rediscovery. We use the power of theater to celebrate our joy, our dignity and our collective ability to laugh in the face of challenge," said Indira Etwaroo, Executive Director, "but, we also…in the words of the great August Wilson…'wrestle with our demons [as a community], to cause our angels to sing.'"
The Billie Holiday Theatre also brings back for a second season, a partnership with RestorationART and the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, entitled 50in50: Writing Women Into Existence, a platform for Black women and girls from all walks of life across the globe to share their stories. The inagural 50in50 provoked an enormous response from more than 220 women and girls, ages 6 to 83 from around the corner and around the world (Holland, South Africa, Canada and more). The call for submissions will go online in September 2017.
Tickets are available at TheBillieHoliday.org
Subscriptions to the 2017-2018 season are on sale by calling 718-636-6995 or by visiting TheBillieHoliday.org
The Billie Holiday Theatre (The Billie), founded in 1972 by Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, is an OBIE and AUDELCO Award-winning theater devoted to the discovery of world-class storytelling with a focus on stories for, by and about people of African descent with 3 - 4 productions annually. The Billie presents, promotes and sustains art that reflects the definitive issues of our time in and through all of its forms of expression, especially drama, and including jazz, opera, ballet, film, poetry, and other forms of intellectual and instructive entertainment;
