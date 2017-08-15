News By Tag
Maxx Ratto Announces New Giveaway - Top 20 Thriller Film Collection
A link to enter the giveaway can be found at the end of this press release.
The giveaway will close on Sunday August 27, 2017 at midnight and winner will be announced the following Monday. To be eligible, you must reside in the United States.
To enter the giveaway, simply click the link and sign up for Maxx's weekly newsletter (you may unsubscribe at anytime). You'll also be able to receive additional entries by referring friends and sharing the contest on social media.
Background:
Maxx Ratto started a film blog in May 2016 directed towards celebrating movies. On this website, he shares movie watch lists by genre and topics.
Recently, Maxx has been working on developing his most recent film project, a mystery/thriller called, Dark Vultures (currently in pre-production)
Dark Vultures is expected to be available to pre-order on Kickstarter Winter 2017.
Click here to enter the giveaway: http://www.maxxratto.com/
Maxx Ratto
***@maxxratto.com
