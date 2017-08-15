 
Maxx Ratto Announces New Giveaway - Top 20 Thriller Film Collection

 
 
PROVO, Utah - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxx Ratto (Film Blogger/Screenwriter/Producer) has just announced that he is giving away a movie collection of Warner Bros' 20 Best Thriller films.

A link to enter the giveaway can be found at the end of this press release.

The giveaway will close on Sunday August 27, 2017 at midnight and winner will be announced the following Monday. To be eligible, you must reside in the United States.

To enter the giveaway, simply click the link and sign up for Maxx's weekly newsletter (you may unsubscribe at anytime). You'll also be able to receive additional entries by referring friends and sharing the contest on social media.

Background:

Maxx Ratto started a film blog in May 2016 directed towards celebrating movies. On this website, he shares movie watch lists by genre and topics.

Recently, Maxx has been working on developing his most recent film project, a mystery/thriller called, Dark Vultures (currently in pre-production). Maxx's email subscribers and social media followers have been enjoying his frequent updates and behind-the-scenes content for the making of this film through his new vblog series on YouTube.

Dark Vultures is expected to be available to pre-order on Kickstarter Winter 2017.

Click here to enter the giveaway: http://www.maxxratto.com/best-of-warner-bros-20-film-coll...

