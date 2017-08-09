 
News By Tag
* Kaeyra
* Fountains of Gold
* Pop Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Singer/songwriter Kaeyra set to release "Fountains of Gold" August 25th

16-Year-Old Pop Artist sings about the ups and downs of love on new album
 
 
Kaeyra - "Fountains of Gold"
Kaeyra - "Fountains of Gold"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kaeyra
Fountains of Gold
Pop Music

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- 16-year-old Chicago area pop singer/songwriter Kaeyra's newest album "Fountains of Gold" is a highly personal look into the emotional life of the artist. With all of the tracks written by Kaeyra, the album is a reflection of maturity and sense of introspection well beyond her years.

"Fountains of Gold" will debut on August 25th. The album will be available on all major music platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.

An undeniable highlight of Kaeyra's musical talent and versatility,"Fountains of Gold," recounts several themes as diverse as living in the present moment, gratitude for the people that support you and the tumult of relationships are explored with grace and humility.

"When I sat down to write this album, I just overcame heartbreaks and frustrations, understanding that the journey to success in life, and love, takes a lot of strength to believe in yourself and really sticking to the core essence of who you really are. Therefore, the album reflects all these emotions and sends a message to all people to stay positive and true to yourself, even though it might seem difficult at times," says Kaeyra says about her time making the album.

Kaeyra is set to follow the release of "Fountains of Gold" with a music video. This release is highly anticipated, Kaeyra has built a reputation and strong following for her video content, proving that she is an emerging star to watch in 2018. The video perfectly showcases the magnetic onscreen persona that makes her so unique.

Although she's young in age, Kaeyra has already found great success. She's worked with the band Postmodern Jukebox a number of times and each time created a viral sensation leading to millions of views Currently, Kaeyra is hard at work in the studio creating music for her next project.


About Kaeyra

Kaeyra is a 16 year old pop/R&B singer from Chicago. As a child, she spent most of her time at her mother's music school, inspiring her drive to make music and learn to play several instruments. In her short career, Kaeyra has cultivated a fanbase through her YouTube channel. Her music videos with Postmodern Jukebox have been viewed over 4 million times. Her debut album "Fountains of Gold" features 7 tracks full of Kaeyra's powerful vocals and wisdom beyond her years. For more information follow Kaeyra on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kaeyramusic/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/kaeyra) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kaeyramusic/).

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Kaeyra, Fountains of Gold, Pop Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share