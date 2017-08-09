News By Tag
Singer/songwriter Kaeyra set to release "Fountains of Gold" August 25th
16-Year-Old Pop Artist sings about the ups and downs of love on new album
"Fountains of Gold" will debut on August 25th. The album will be available on all major music platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.
An undeniable highlight of Kaeyra's musical talent and versatility,"
"When I sat down to write this album, I just overcame heartbreaks and frustrations, understanding that the journey to success in life, and love, takes a lot of strength to believe in yourself and really sticking to the core essence of who you really are. Therefore, the album reflects all these emotions and sends a message to all people to stay positive and true to yourself, even though it might seem difficult at times," says Kaeyra says about her time making the album.
Kaeyra is set to follow the release of "Fountains of Gold" with a music video. This release is highly anticipated, Kaeyra has built a reputation and strong following for her video content, proving that she is an emerging star to watch in 2018. The video perfectly showcases the magnetic onscreen persona that makes her so unique.
Although she's young in age, Kaeyra has already found great success. She's worked with the band Postmodern Jukebox a number of times and each time created a viral sensation leading to millions of views Currently, Kaeyra is hard at work in the studio creating music for her next project.
About Kaeyra
Kaeyra is a 16 year old pop/R&B singer from Chicago. As a child, she spent most of her time at her mother's music school, inspiring her drive to make music and learn to play several instruments. In her short career, Kaeyra has cultivated a fanbase through her YouTube channel. Her music videos with Postmodern Jukebox have been viewed over 4 million times. Her debut album "Fountains of Gold" features 7 tracks full of Kaeyra's powerful vocals and wisdom beyond her years. For more information follow Kaeyra on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
