 
News By Tag
* Bruce May
* Stuart Kane
* Lawyer of the Year
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Bruce May Named "Lawyer of the Year" for Labor and Employment Litigation in Orange County

 
 
Bruce May
Bruce May
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bruce May
* Stuart Kane
* Lawyer of the Year

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Newport Beach - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Stuart Kane LLP is pleased to announce partner Bruce May was named the 2018 Labor and Employment Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" in Orange County by Best Lawyers®.

He was also listed in the practice area of Employment Law Management.

Bruce May has specialized in employment law for 38 years. Mr. May provides expert counseling to employers of all sizes on day-to-day personnel issues, with an emphasis on minimizing the risk of litigation while protecting the employer's right to manage the workplace. He is also a highly effective trial lawyer who defends employers in everything from small wage claims before the Labor Commissioner to multi-million class action lawsuits in state and federal court. This dual role as counselor and litigator has enabled Mr. May to master the best strategies for dealing with the toughest personnel issues.  Mr. May also represents executives in employment matters.

In addition to Bruce May's recognition, four Stuart Kane partners were selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers® 2018:

Bruce Stuart: Real Estate Law

Robert Kane: Employment Law - Management

Donald Hamman: Litigation - Real Estate

Eve Brackmann: Litigation - Real Estate

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About Stuart Kane

Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Stuart Kane LLP
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Tags:Bruce May, Stuart Kane, Lawyer of the Year
Industry:Legal
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share