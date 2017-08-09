News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bruce May Named "Lawyer of the Year" for Labor and Employment Litigation in Orange County
He was also listed in the practice area of Employment Law Management.
Bruce May has specialized in employment law for 38 years. Mr. May provides expert counseling to employers of all sizes on day-to-day personnel issues, with an emphasis on minimizing the risk of litigation while protecting the employer's right to manage the workplace. He is also a highly effective trial lawyer who defends employers in everything from small wage claims before the Labor Commissioner to multi-million class action lawsuits in state and federal court. This dual role as counselor and litigator has enabled Mr. May to master the best strategies for dealing with the toughest personnel issues. Mr. May also represents executives in employment matters.
In addition to Bruce May's recognition, four Stuart Kane partners were selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers® 2018:
Bruce Stuart: Real Estate Law
Robert Kane: Employment Law - Management
Donald Hamman: Litigation - Real Estate
Eve Brackmann: Litigation - Real Estate
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Stuart Kane
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse