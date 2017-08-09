News By Tag
First Service Credit Union Plans Special Events for City of Katy's Waffle Week Aug. 21-25
Free, fresh-made waffles will be delivered to educators and first responders
August 24 has been designated National Waffle Day, and in connection with that special day, the whole week of August 21-25 has been proclaimed Waffle Week in Katy. First Service is planning a multi-day event in the city to deliver free delicious and fresh-made waffles to educators and first responders.
In conjunction with the Waffle Tour, Katy Mayor Charles Brawner is issuing the proclamation and will make a formal presentation at the main Katy fire station, at 1417 Avenue D at 8 a.m. on August 23. That coincides with a First Service Waffle Tour stop at the station.
The Waffle Tour is First Service's way of lifting up and encouraging those who put others' lives before their own, as well as recognizing and thanking those who encourage, inspire and teach the children of Katy.
The Waffle Tour will get an early start with stops at Cinco Ranch Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School, where teachers and support staff will be served free waffles. First Service will visit these schools August 15 as the staff prepares for the start of the new school year.
During the actual Waffle Week, August 21-25, the Waffle Tour will visit each fire station in Katy, along with the police station and Katy ISD's police department. At each stop, everyone on duty will be offered delicious, fresh-made waffles topped with a choice of syrup and powdered sugar or Nutella, bananas and sweet cream.
The Waffle Week Tour will finish up on August 24 with visits to local businesses in Katy including the First Service branch off the Katy Freeway at Grand Parkway.
"The Waffle Tour is a fun way for us to let these local heroes know how much we appreciate, value and respect their work," said David Bleazard, President of First Service Credit Union. "We hope that this small but tasty gift will encourage them as they continue to serve the community."
About First Service Credit Union
First Service Credit Union provides financial services that enhance its members' lives. It has eight full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. It was founded in 1977 by employees of a premier engineering, procurement, construction and services company, and is now community chartered to serve anyone in the Houston area. For more information, visit http://www.FSCU.com.
###
Editorial note: The media is invited to join us on the tour. The proclamation from Katy's Mayor Brawn will be read at 8:00 a.m. on August 23 outside the main Katy fire station on Avenue D. Download the complete Waffle Tour schedule at http://www.duxpr.com/
