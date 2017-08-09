News By Tag
Presentation Training for Business Presenters
How to Deliver Superior Presentations...because inferior never wins
The Challenges
When you deliver a presentation you are competing for the attention, belief and desired actions of the audience. Your toughest competition is from the distractions within their minds.
When your team speaks to groups (clients, prospects, staff, investors, suppliers, management), are they presenting your intended message in the best way possible?
Poor Presentations waste time, throw away money and generate stress. Yet, poor presentations are delivered every day because too many organizations have given up on improving their communication skills. That's good news for the smart competitors who decide to invest in their own presentation skills development.
Successful Presentations
A successful presentation is one in which the intended message is received clearly and convincingly. You know the presentation was successful when the listeners are moving in the desired direction. Effective presentations are about moving people – their minds, hearts and bodies.
Superior Presentations
The cure for poor presentations is to train teams to deliver presentations that are more effective. Smart organizations are willing to invest in the skill development of their people. Considering the time and investment in meetings and getting in front of audiences – what could be a better investment than giving people the necessary skills to deliver superior presentations?
To be more effective, presenters are taught how to connect with the audience, design a focused presentation, adapt proven delivery techniques and leverage their individual strengths.
George Torok is the founder of Superior Presentations, which offers interactive training for presentation and business communication skills. George is known as The Speech Coach for Executives because of the success in coaching executives to enhance their critical presentations.
http://superiorpresentations.net/
George Torok
905-335-1997
***@torok.com
