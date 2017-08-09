News By Tag
AlphaDogs Goes On Feeding Frenzy In Buzzard Hollow Beef
A suspenseful "food horror" story with lots of juicy gross-out moments, Buzzard Hollow Beef leaves audiences thinking twice about that next bite of meat they take.
Inspired by actual events after a trip to North Carolina with their six-month old daughter, filmmakers Joshua M. Johnson and Tara C. Hall got the idea for the story after encountering strange and very suspicious local folks. "There was one particular moment that stuck out when a woman approached us on the street," said Hall. "She admired our baby and warned us not to let anyone touch her. She was well meaning, but it felt sinister. This got us to thinking about the more mundane terrors in our everyday world, such as, where does our food really come from? This spawned the idea for the story of Buzzard Hollow Beef."
Finding a good indie-friendly post house that you can trust is never easy, but the filmmakers felt confident in bringing Buzzard Hollow Beef to AlphaDogs upon a trusted colleague's recommendation assuring them that the team at AlphaDogs would give the film the attention it deserved. "AlphaDogs was really attentive to our little project which you don't see with indie films very often," said Hall. "I was really impressed with the creative solutions the team offered. It's rare to be treated so well when you don't have a huge budget to work with."
To give the story a more terrifying feel, AlphaDogs colorist Sean Stack worked closely with the filmmakers in creating a very specific look by "cooling down" the color in the film, thus giving a more sinister and dark tone. Using Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve, Stack was also able to draw additional detail out of the shadows and pull back on colors where needed. In addition, problems were corrected with color inconsistencies in footage from different cameras. "Sean not only fixed the problems, he also enhanced the look of the film overall, giving it more of a horror feel," said Hall. Stack comments, "I enjoyed the project. It had some great challenges and some creative color choices to make. When the scenes come alive and the work is complete with the clients being as happy as I am with the results, it's always a great feeling. I would be thrilled to work with the talented filmmaking team of Joshua M. Johnson and Tara C. Hall again."
Audio also played an important role in setting the eerie tone for the story. Under the expertise of AlphaDogs Audio Engineer Curtis Fritsch, dialogue clean up was done using a combination of Waves, Izotope and Cedar plug ins. Fritsch worked one-on-one with the filmmakers in keeping the SFX "gross" as they had requested. An entire day was dedicated in just handling of food and getting chewing sounds for some of the key scenes. "The filmmakers had already laid in some good sound design and I was able to use some of that, which saved time in the budget for more design and foley work," said Fritsch. "I used a ton of fruits and vegetable to make some of the more gross sounds, and then used them later to design some of the more gory scenes, just to give more of a personal touch to it."
Hall and Johnson hope audiences will find the film entertaining. Hall comments, "We definitely didn't take ourselves to seriously with this storytelling. We just set out to make a fun horror film that everyone would enjoy."
Buzzard Hollow Beef was recently accepted as a finalist in the 2017 Women in Horror Film Fest. The film will screen at the festival in Atlanta, GA on September 24, 2017. http://www.wihff.com/
For more information and additional screening dates visit http://www.manwomanfilm.com/
About AlphaDogs: Founded in 2002, AlphaDogs is an independently owned full service post-production facility located in the center of Burbank's media district. AlphaDogs gifted team brings a combination of both creative talent and technical expertise paying extra attention to detail in delivering projects with a personal touch. State of the art editing bays, color correction, audio mixing, visual effects, production offices and equipment rentals are available. To learn more http://www.alphadogs.tv
