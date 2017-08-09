The Joy of the Outdoors Attracts Brock Anderson to Vail County Office

United Country Real Estate | Colorado Mountain Properties Welcomes New Agent

Brock Anderson, Real Estate Agent

-- Brock Anderson is the newest agent to join the team at United Country Real Estate | Colorado Mountain Properties in Vail Vailey, Colorado. Anderson, a newly-licensed agent, quickly realized real estate would be a great way for him to share his passion for the outdoors after relocating to the area from Milwaukee.Impressed by what United Country offers clients, Anderson came to United Country from an area brokerage and is excited to start implementing these new tools. With an acute knowledge of the area, he will guide them through the various real estate opportunities."Integrity, commitment, motivation and excitement were among the qualities that made Anderson a perfect fit for out office," said Susan Rollins, Broker/Owner, UCRE | Colorado Mountain Properties. "He is an exceptional person who is committed to making a difference for our clients."Anderson is located in the Stagecoach area, outside of Steamboat. He'll be working with clients interested in buying and selling lifestyle properties in the area, such as mountain residential, recreational getaways, lakefront properties and remote land parcels. United Country Real Estate | Colorado Mountain Properties serves clients throughout the state of Colorado and will continue to expand their reach as they grow."I enjoy where we live and want to share my excitement with clients," said Anderson.Contact United Country Real Estate | Colorado Mountain Properties at 970-926-7777 or view all of their listings at www.unitedcountrycolorado.com.United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program. The exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolio of specialty property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.