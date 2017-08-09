News By Tag
Chamber Project St. Louis Announces 2017/18 Season - "Celebrating St. Louis"
Season Ten begins 9/8 with a FREE concert at the Missouri History Museum and includes three world premieres with Adam Maness, Zachary Cairns, and Katherine Bodor
CPSTL offers a unique concert experience where the audience is invited into an active listening experience and presents these concerts in both traditional and non-traditional concert venues including Schlafly Tap Room, the Chapel Venue, and the 560 Music Center. From the concert hall to the brewery, CPSTL provides all people a gateway to classical music. Our chamber music programming is a balance of the transformative music of past generations, with the realization that we are not just the inheritors and interpreters of music of the past. We have a responsibility to shape an art form that is more inclusive and socially-engaged than the traditional classical canon, to broaden the repertoire, and cultivate new, meaningful and thought-provoking voices not traditionally heard in the concert hall.
Filtering directly into our concert series, are our Very Open Rehearsals, which open the first rehearsal of a piece for an upcoming concert to a live audience with an interactive twist. This type of educational program engages the participants to impact the entire process of musical creation. The upcoming season will continue to push boundaries and will include new commissions from local composers, and a roster of 20+ elite musicians.
Ticket prices range from $5-$20. Tickets on sale August 1, 2017. For additional information about these programs or to purchase tickets, please visit the CPSTL website at www.chamberprojectstl.org
Chamber Project St. Louis aspires to rejuvenate and refresh the experience of live chamber music. Seeking to explore the relationship between audience and performers, CPStL incorporates the tradition of performance in intimate spaces with the expectations of a twenty-first century audience. Blending the old and the new, we create unique, intimately social concert experiences that you don't want to miss. This is your community, come be a part of it!
