News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rockwall Complete Healing and Wellness Announces it's NEW Website!!!
We created Rockwall Colonics & Wellness to offer our community high-quality wellness services. We know that time-honored healing traditions- Acupuncture, Massage Herbal Medicine, Young Living Raindrop Therapy, & Colonics work.
• Rejuvenation
• Relaxation
• Relief from Pain, Stress and Tension
• The Opportunity to Achieve Your Highest Potential
At Rockwall Complete Health & Wellness (https://www.rockwallcompletewellness.com/
Practicing acupuncture, massage, herbal medicine, and other natural body treatment help us all prevent illness and maintain well-being. Rockwall Complete Health & Wellness has chosen to deliver wellness services in a centrally-located facility that is convenient to work, home, and daily shopping. Our facility is easily accessible off of Highway-30 in Rockwall, Texas. To make wellness services and their benefits more accessible we can also deliver them directly to you in your office through our Mobile Wellness Program.
Body Treatments (https://www.rockwallcompletewellness.com/
We offer three types of body treatment:
• Skin Brushing: This gentle, relaxing exfoliation process uses a dry brush over the skin to remove dead skin cells and encourage increased blood flow at the surface of the skin. This leaves the skin looking younger and more healthful and reduces the appearance of cellulite.
• NylynnBody Wrap: In this 120-minute session, the skin is smoothed over with an aloe/herbal formula, then wrapped with plastic wrap. This encourages the body to sweat, makes the skin appear tighter, and reduces the appearance of cellulite.
• Marine Algae Body Wrap: This body treatment, rather than using plastic, wraps the skin in natural sea vegetables.
Colonics (https://www.rockwallcompletewellness.com/
The colon, or large intestine, absorbs water and stores solid waste. A poor state of health in the colon can lead to discomfort and abdominal issues. Colonic therapy, also known as colon hydrotherapy, is a safe, pain-free procedure that uses clean, pure water to stimulate the body to naturally remove waste from the colon. Our licensed, trained colonic technicians can generally complete this refreshing procedure in about 45 minutes.
Whole Body Thermography
Whole body thermography is a non-invasive, radiation-free procedure. It shows thermal images of the body, which a specialist can use to determine which parts of the body show excessive heat, indicating areas of inflammation. Whole body thermography can be used to detect inflammation in the heart, colon, pancreas, uterus, breasts, spine, kidney, stomach, teeth, and other bodily organs, which may indicate potential injury or disease. The person undergoing thermography can then follow up with the health care provider of their choice.
Young Living Raindrop Technique®
This massage therapy technique incorporates a proprietary blend of seven essential oils that include peppermint, basil, cypress leaf, and wintergreen oils. Many people find Young Living Raindrop Technique® massage to be a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.
Other Services
Our other services include:
• Cellulite Reduction
• Electro Lymphatic Therapy
• Far Infrared Sauna
• Healthy Weight Loss
• Ionic Detox Foot Spa
• Lymph Care
• Micro Nutrient Testing
• Rapid Recovery
Call us at (972) 771-8900 (tel:9727718900)
#Rockwall Complete Health & Wellness
Media Contact
Click4Corp
469-441-4678
***@click4corp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017