 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Movies
* Theaters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Morrisville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Local Wilmington Cinema Goes Solar

Wilmington's Stone Theaters, The Pointe 14 Switches On Rooftop Solar Panels
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Solar
Movies
Theaters

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Morrisville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Projects

MORRISVILLE, N.C. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Wilmington's Stone Theaters on Blockbuster road has a newly commissioned a rooftop solar system. Consisting of 435 individual solar photovoltaic (PV) panels arranged in rows and angled to capture sunlight, the system converts sunlight into electricity for use in the building.

"We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint" said Stone Theaters Vice President Dale Coleman, "and we appreciate the expertise SEM delivered to us from start to finish."

The 115 kilowatt (kW) sized system is expected to produce 160,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, the equivalent of fully powering 11-12 residential home. It remains tied to the electricity grid, sending back excess power when needed. The system life span is estimated at 30 years.

The system was designed and installed by Southern Energy Management out of Morrisville, NC. Bob Kingery, CEO of Southern Energy Management says "SEM is excited to partner with Stone Theatres on this project. Their leadership and commitment is a testament to the growing demand for healthy, durable, and energy efficient buildings."

About:

Stone Theatres, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, presently operates 5 state-of-the-art movie theatre locations with 70 screens located in North and South Carolina, with an additional site under construction in Indian Land, SC. The company has plans for continued growth throughout the eastern United States and is committed to continuing its reputation as the premier regional theater operating company. For more information visit www.StoneTheatres.com

Southern Energy Management, headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is the Southeast's rooftop solar and building performance expert. Founded in 2001, they have worked for more than a decade to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy. For more information, visit www.southern-energy.com

Contact
Christian Bogue
Southern Energy Management, Inc
***@southern-energy.com
End
Source:Stone Theaters
Email:***@southern-energy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Energy Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share