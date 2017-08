Local Wilmington Cinema Goes Solar

Wilmington's Stone Theaters, The Pointe 14 Switches On Rooftop Solar Panels

-- Wilmington's Stone Theaters on Blockbuster road has a newly commissioned a rooftop solar system. Consisting of 435 individual solar photovoltaic (PV) panels arranged in rows and angled to capture sunlight, the system converts sunlight into electricity for use in the building."We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint" said Stone Theaters Vice President Dale Coleman, "and we appreciate the expertise SEM delivered to us from start to finish."The 115 kilowatt (kW) sized system is expected to produce 160,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, the equivalent of fully powering 11-12 residential home. It remains tied to the electricity grid, sending back excess power when needed. The system life span is estimated at 30 years.The system was designed and installed by Southern Energy Management out of Morrisville, NC. Bob Kingery, CEO of Southern Energy Management says "SEM is excited to partner with Stone Theatres on this project. Their leadership and commitment is a testament to the growing demand for healthy, durable, and energy efficient buildings."About:Stone Theatres, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, presently operates 5 state-of-the-art movie theatre locations with 70 screens located in North and South Carolina, with an additional site under construction in Indian Land, SC. The company has plans for continued growth throughout the eastern United States and is committed to continuing its reputation as the premier regional theater operating company. For more information visit www.StoneTheatres.com Southern Energy Management, headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is the Southeast's rooftop solar and building performance expert. Founded in 2001, they have worked for more than a decade to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy. For more information, visit www.southern- energy.com