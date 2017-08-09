News By Tag
Local Wilmington Cinema Goes Solar
Wilmington's Stone Theaters, The Pointe 14 Switches On Rooftop Solar Panels
"We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint" said Stone Theaters Vice President Dale Coleman, "and we appreciate the expertise SEM delivered to us from start to finish."
The 115 kilowatt (kW) sized system is expected to produce 160,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, the equivalent of fully powering 11-12 residential home. It remains tied to the electricity grid, sending back excess power when needed. The system life span is estimated at 30 years.
The system was designed and installed by Southern Energy Management out of Morrisville, NC. Bob Kingery, CEO of Southern Energy Management says "SEM is excited to partner with Stone Theatres on this project. Their leadership and commitment is a testament to the growing demand for healthy, durable, and energy efficient buildings."
Stone Theatres, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, presently operates 5 state-of-the-
Southern Energy Management, headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is the Southeast's rooftop solar and building performance expert. Founded in 2001, they have worked for more than a decade to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy. For more information, visit www.southern-
