EFA Members to Speak at the Writer's Digest Annual Conference
NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Editorial Freelancers Association will expand its presence at this year's Writer's Digest Annual Conference, which will be held August 18–20 at the New York Hilton Midtown. In addition to regular EFA sponsorship and exhibition at the event, Christina M. Frey, EFA co-executive, and Sangeeta Mehta, board member-at-large, will be hosting a panel discussion on Saturday, August 19.
"One on One: Working with an Independent Editor" will provide writers with an inside look into the world of independent editors and give them tips on how to engage professionals who can help them ensure their writing is publication-
"Writer's Digest is one of the most respected resources for both aspiring and established writers. We are delighted to represent the EFA and to show writers how an independent editor can help them hone their craft and prepare their work for publication,"
EFA's increased participation in this national event reaffirms its commitment to matching writers and others who need editorial help with the right developmental editor, copyeditor, proofreader, or other publishing professional. "The energy at the Writer's Digest conference is contagious,"
Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with nearly 2,500 members, including writers, editors, copyeditors, proofreaders, indexers, translators, and others who work in publishing, communications, and related fields. "EFA members can provide every editorial skill that is necessary throughout the publication process to provide a finished product of top quality," says Bill Keenan, EFA co-executive.
For more information, visit the-efa.org or email pr@the-efa.org.
