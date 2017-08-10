 

August 2017
EFA Members to Speak at the Writer's Digest Annual Conference

NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Editorial Freelancers Association will expand its presence at this year's Writer's Digest Annual Conference, which will be held August 18–20 at the New York Hilton Midtown. In addition to regular EFA sponsorship and exhibition at the event, Christina M. Frey, EFA co-executive, and Sangeeta Mehta, board member-at-large, will be hosting a panel discussion on Saturday, August 19.

"One on One: Working with an Independent Editor" will provide writers with an inside look into the world of independent editors and give them tips on how to engage professionals who can help them ensure their writing is publication-ready. Frey and Mehta will discuss why choosing an editor who is a good match for the manuscript is the first step in establishing a strong writer-editor relationship. They also will cover different communication and editing styles, provide strategies on how to tackle a marked-up manuscript, and show writers how they can protect their interests.

"Writer's Digest is one of the most respected resources for both aspiring and established writers. We are delighted to represent the EFA and to show writers how an independent editor can help them hone their craft and prepare their work for publication," says Mehta. "We're excited to broaden our involvement at this year's conference," adds Frey. "We want to demystify the process of working with independent editors and explain how EFA members can help writers create their best possible book."

EFA's increased participation in this national event reaffirms its commitment to matching writers and others who need editorial help with the right developmental editor, copyeditor, proofreader, or other publishing professional. "The energy at the Writer's Digest conference is contagious," Frey notes. "These are writers and professionals who love what they do and are serious about their craft." According to the Writer's Digest website, the event "offers everything you need to advance creatively and professionally as a writer—no matter what stage of your career."

Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with nearly 2,500 members, including writers, editors, copyeditors, proofreaders, indexers, translators, and others who work in publishing, communications, and related fields. "EFA members can provide every editorial skill that is necessary throughout the publication process to provide a finished product of top quality," says Bill Keenan, EFA co-executive.

For more information, visit the-efa.org or email pr@the-efa.org.
