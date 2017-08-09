News By Tag
Coble Studios to host Grand Opening celebration in West Houston on August 31st
The occasion will give guest a glimpse into Coble Studios' specialized services, facility amenities, and exclusive projects to date. Guest will be treated to live music, complimentary refreshments and bites, along with special giveaways and door prizes.
As one of the only facilities in west Houston exclusively catering to rental and production solutions for television, video and film, Coble Studios aims to change the landscape of media, and support the local push by the City of Houston to bring more Hollywood caliber projects into the greater Houston area. In addition, the facility can accommodate to host other types of bookings, such as photo shoots, concerts, fitness classes, business meetings, pop-up shops, and many more.
Coble Studios is located at 19830 FM 1093, Richmond, Texas 77407 in Suite #301 (on the feeder of Westpark Tollway, between Grand Mission Rd. and Mason Rd.). Guest planning to attend the grand openning are encouraged to RSVP online at http://coblestudios.app.rsvpify.com. For more information about this event or Coble Studios, please call (713) 936-9793 or e-mail us at hello@coblestudios.com.
Coble Studios
***@coblestudios.com
