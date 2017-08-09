 
Industry News





Coble Studios to host Grand Opening celebration in West Houston on August 31st

 
HOUSTON - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lights, Camera, and Action! Coble Studios cordially invites you into the spotlight at the studio's grand opening on Thursday, August 31st from 6 PM to 8 PM. A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be presented by the Houston West Chamber of Commerce.

The occasion will give guest a glimpse into Coble Studios' specialized services, facility amenities, and exclusive projects to date. Guest will be treated to live music, complimentary refreshments and bites, along with special giveaways and door prizes.

As one of the only facilities in west Houston exclusively catering to rental and production solutions for television, video and film, Coble Studios aims to change the landscape of media, and support the local push by the City of Houston to bring more Hollywood caliber projects into the greater Houston area. In addition, the facility can  accommodate to host other types of bookings, such as photo shoots, concerts, fitness classes, business meetings, pop-up shops, and many more.

Coble Studios is located at 19830 FM 1093, Richmond, Texas 77407 in Suite #301 (on the feeder of Westpark Tollway, between Grand Mission Rd. and Mason Rd.). Guest planning to attend the grand openning are encouraged to RSVP online at  http://coblestudios.app.rsvpify.com. For more information about this event or Coble Studios, please call (713) 936-9793 or e-mail us at hello@coblestudios.com.

