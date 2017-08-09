 
News By Tag
* Horse
* Dog
* Feed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milton
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Introducing The Very Feed Scoop With Teeth!

Innovative Feed Scoop for Horses & Other Animals arrives in the US from the UK.
 
 
skup feed scoop -aqua w grain
skup feed scoop -aqua w grain
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Horse
Dog
Feed

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Milton - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

MILTON, Ga. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Georgia Horseback is thrilled to be the very first retailer in the United States to carry the award winning SKŪP Feed Scoop.

The feeder for horses, dogs and other animals has taken the UK by storm where customers say that they don't know how they have survived without it.

The Very First Feeder With Teeth
The ergonomically designed SKŪP is the first feeder to have teeth which breaks up clumped, compacted, or sticky food. "Use it as a rake to easily break up the clumps." Says Emma Lawton, the company's founder.

In addition to its ability to scoop and separate feed, the unique elongated shape makes it easy to reach the corners of feed bins which standard scoops can't get to.

The SKŪP has measurement markers (1/3,1/2, 3/4) inside that allow you to accurately measure feed or water which makes this product indispensible for portion control and effectively soaking feed.

Never Has There Been So Many Features In A Feed Scoop!

Its also loaded with other features:

• Use as a rake to utilize teeth to break up clumped or sticky food.
• Lozenge shaped handle has a thumb grip so the scoop does not spin in your hand.
• Its 2.8 quart capacity has clear measuring markers.
• Extra strong & durable.  It will not break apart like other feed scoops.
• Made from polypropylene which is food safe and recyclable.
• Well balanced.  Stands up and is very hard to knock over.
• Stackable - easy to store or hang up.
• Comes in four vibrant colors.

The unique design and functionality impressed the judges at the British International Trade Association (BETA) so much that they voted SKŪP the most innovative horsecare product.

The product is available for sale  online at Georgia Horseback. http://www.georgiahorseback.com.

Contact
Georgia Horseback
***@georgiahorseback.com
End
Source:
Email:***@georgiahorseback.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GEORGIA HORSEBACK PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share