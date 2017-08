Critically acclaimed YA Author Jodi Baker to make Main Stage Appearance at Leimert Park Village Book Fair

Jodi Baker will take a spot on the main stage alongside New York Times Bestselling author Steve Barnes and multiple Emmy Nominated producer and author Deborah Pratt this Saturday.

-- This fall, the 11th Anniversary Leimert Park Village Book Fair returns to Leimert Park and has selected YA Author Jodi Baker to be on a panel at the event. Jodi received praise by the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today. Ms. Baker will participate on the panel: Sci Fi and Fantasy R Us: The Rise of Afro-futurism - From Octavia Butler to Black Panther. LPVBF attracts hundreds of fans and readers every year with their selection of celebrities, authors, poets, speakers, storytellers, performers and educational exhibitors. Baker has been fascinating critics with her Between Lions series and has captivated audiences across the nation and internationally. The Arriviste Publication has called Baker "America's Answer to Harry Potter." The Leimert Park Village Book Fair is Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. The book fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (BHCP), located at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The family-oriented event is held in the heart of Leimert Park, which is considered the center of the African American arts/intellectual scene in LA. Jodi's Panel starts promptly at 1:00 p.m.As a child, the only punishment Jodi ever feared was not being allowed her weekly visit to the library. Ms. Baker is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and she spent several months performing plays on the island of Cyprus, which was where she fell in love with mythology. When she returned to the U.S.A. Jodi lived in New York City. After a summer of working as a tour guide for the Natural History Museum, Jodi developed an addiction for wandering through all of NYC's incredible Museums –in particularly, The Met. She also spent many hours sitting between the infamous library lions dreaming up the kinds of books she wanted to create. She happily lives in Los Angeles in a house lined with books instead of wallpaper. In addition to this series, Jodi is working on a middle grade fiction fantasy series. Subscribe to her blog and on follow her on Twitter Instagram and Facebook . Jodi Baker is represented by Andrea Somberg at Harvey Klinger Literary Agency in New York City and Publicist Miranda Spigener-Sapon at MS Film PR Literary in Los Angeles.