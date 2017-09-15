News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Furry Fashionistas in Haute Couture Compete to Benefit Rescues Training as Service Dogs
Whether you want to compete, or simply watch, if you love dogs, the Magnolia Masquerade Ball is for you
G Girl Productions will be traveling from South Florida to Charlotte for a three-day event to benefit Canines for Services. The Wilmington-based non-profit acquires dogs from various rescue organizations and trains them as service dogs.
"These dogs get a new lease on life while becoming a life line for someone in need," says Souza. "Once a dog completes training, it's placed with a veteran, a child with a learning disability or someone who needs medical assistance."
The Charlotte event kicks off with a Rocky River Vineyards Wine Tasting and Luncheon on Friday, September 15, 2017. Tickets include wine tasting, lunch for pet and parent plus transportation.
The Magnolia Masquerade Ball on Saturday night features G Girl doggy contestants in elaborate themed outfits strutting their stuff on the runway along with their fur parents in matching outfits. There will be a three course dinner served, including doggy champagne and a 3-tier doggie cake. Organic chicken and steamed vegetables will be served to the dogs.
The weekend wraps up with Sunday Brunch and a riverboat themed contest.
When: Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17, 2017
Where: Omni Hotel, 132 E. Trade Street, Charlotte, NC
Room blocks are available by calling 1-800-THE-OMNI. Please refer to the G Girl Magnolia Masquerade Ball. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Dogs are welcome and encouraged at all events.
Event Highlights
· Rocky River Vineyards Wine Tasting & Luncheon $77
o Friday, September 15, 2017
o
Bus departs Omni Hotel at 11am
o
Bus returns to Omni Hotel at 4pm
· Magnolia Masquerade Ball $155 (includes brunch on Sunday)
o Saturday, September 16, 2017
o Omni Hotel
o Registration starts at 5pm
o Pre-judging starts at 5:30pm
o Dinner is at 7:30pm
· Riverboat Brunch
o Sunday, September 17, 2017
o Omni Hotel
About G Girl Productions
G Girl Productions promotes couture pet fashion shows and gala events in an effort to support the needs of animal welfare groups. Pet fashion is a multi-billion dollar market as pets have become bona fide family members. Many of those owners search for resources for the very best in clothing items for their fur babies. G Girl Productions connects clients with companies and designers that produce quality clothing. G Girl Productions has been involved in the pet fashion industry in both South Florida and New York for 10 years with the business becoming an LLC in 2013. Follow G Girl Productions on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
About Canines for Service
Canines for Service is dedicated to empowering people with disabilities to achieve greater independence and enhanced quality of life through the services of specially trained assistance dogs. It was established in December 1996 by Rick Hairston. It's the longest serving service dog provider in North Carolina. Canines for Service is an Accredited Assistance Dogs International Member Organization. All the dogs in the training come from local rescues and shelters. Click here (https://www.caninesforservice.org/)
Media Contact:
Kate Quinones
Wellons Communications
kate@wellonscommunications.com
407-339-0879
Contact
Wellons Communications
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse