Magia del Momento: Antonio Marra
Antonio Marra's 3D paintings are simultaneously familiar and revolutionary. Although nostalgic of Frank Stella's vibrantly coloured geometric works, Marra further enhances the experience of abstraction by injecting a shock of the unexpected.
Using precise mathematical calculations, Marra introduces sculptural features that elevate his paintings. His masterful craftsmanship is evident in the thick, precisely painted grooves formed entirely by the artist's own hand. Walking alongside the work allows the dynamic energy of the optical illusion to manifest. The observer has to move from one side of the painting to the other, otherwise they're only seeing a fraction of Marra's artistry.
The exhibition is a kaleidoscopic experience; Marra affects the audience's perception of depth by manipulating colour, shape, and form. His works are provocative as they present a challenge, awakening curiosity and inspiring interaction. His lenticulars demonstrate conflict, briefly offering a moment of rigidity and certainty through distinct geometric patterns that are then disrupted, undergoing a metamorphosis that can only be initiated by the spectator.
Antonio Marra was born in Italy and has lived in Germany for many years. He has exhibited in Germany and throughout Europe since the early 1990s. Recently, his work has been shown in the United States. Marra's works are on view in public collections including the Museum Explora Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, Germany and the Ritter Museum Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany.
About JanKossen Contemporary
JanKossen Contemporary was established in Basel 2009, and focuses primarily on abstract, conceptual art created by both established and mid-career international talents. The gallery is committed to publishing artist's books featuring scholarship by leading contemporary thinkers as well as previously unpublished archival material.
Maintaining exhibition spaces in New York, USA and in Venice, Italy (2017), and an office in Basel, Switzerland, while participating in art fairs internationally, JanKossen Contemporary also specializes in private sales in the secondary market with a focus on the work by European, Chinese and American twentieth century and contemporary artists. The gallery also provides advisory and collection management services. For more, visit http://www.jankossen.com/
