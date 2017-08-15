News By Tag
"Exclusion of key questions from London's Grenfell fire inquiry is an outrage" - Prof Chris Imafidon
Renowned Professor Chris Imafidon describes the removal of the question of social housing from the reference terms of the Grenfell Inquiry as an outrage. Nobody will participate in such a meaningless exercise, he adds.
Based on the questions submitted to the Prime Minister, by the controversial head of the inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Bicks, this is the weakest and most feble attempt at a very serious issue in modern day Britain. Social inequity is the single biggest challenge of our generation. Why is SIr Moore-Bicks avoiding the root cause of this tragedy? ask Prof Imafidon, who had earlier submitted a comprehensive list of questions to the inquiry and decline to serve in its membership if key conditions were not met by the government. The Prime Minister must do the right action by dismissing the current inquiry head and replace with a new head who will truely leave no stone unturned until the real truth of this avoidable national tragedy is established.
These comments were in response to the publication of the official terms of reference of the inquiry into London's worst ever domestic fire disaster which claimed over 150 lives according to local residents of the west London neighbourhood called north Kensington. It will be recalled that Professor Chris Imafidon, known as the patriarch of Britain's brainiest family, earlier warned the government about the leadership and possible scope of the inquiry and withdrew his membership of any public investigation into the fire which he personally witnessed. Professor Imafidon however thanked the inquiry for addressing two issues which he raised in his communications with the team. They included 1) Diversity and 2) Non-documented immigrants who witnessed the fire.
Prof Imafidon who has a long history with Kensington, currently serves as chair, of the Excellence in Education programs works with local charities, churches, parents and pupils in London's inner-city including Kensington and Chelsea
