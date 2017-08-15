 
"Exclusion of key questions from London's Grenfell fire inquiry is an outrage" - Prof Chris Imafidon

Renowned Professor Chris Imafidon describes the removal of the question of social housing from the reference terms of the Grenfell Inquiry as an outrage. Nobody will participate in such a meaningless exercise, he adds.
 
 
Professor Chris Imafidon speaking in the shadow of burnt London's Grenfell Tower
KENSINGTON, England - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- World renowned adviser to monarchs, governments, presidents and corporate leaders, Professor Chris Imafidon has described the delibrate removal of the key question of social housing from the final terms of reference of the London's Grenfell Tower tragedy Inquiry  as an outrage and a total betrayal of victims and survivors. The head of the inquiry should resign if he is unable to persuade the government otherwise because, no serious minded individuals or institutions will ever participate in such a narrow and meaningless exercise which excluded the broader social issues. Why is the government setting up another "independent" reviews into building regulations and fire safety, if the public inquiry understood its job?  Can anyone explain why this probe is sidesteping the wider issues around social housing which many residents believe is the core problem at the heart of the fire? queries Prof Chris Imafidon

Based on the questions submitted to the Prime Minister, by the controversial head of the inquiry,  Sir Martin Moore-Bicks, this is the weakest and most feble attempt at a very serious issue in modern day Britain. Social inequity is the single biggest challenge of our generation. Why is SIr Moore-Bicks avoiding the root cause of this tragedy? ask Prof Imafidon, who had earlier submitted a comprehensive list of questions to the inquiry and decline to serve in its membership if key conditions were not met by the government. The Prime Minister must do the right action by dismissing the current inquiry head and replace with a new head who will truely leave no stone unturned until the real truth of this avoidable national tragedy is established.


These comments were in response to the publication of the official terms of reference of the inquiry into London's worst ever domestic fire disaster which claimed over 150 lives according to local residents of the west London neighbourhood called north Kensington. It will be recalled that Professor Chris Imafidon, known as the patriarch of Britain's brainiest family, earlier warned the government about the leadership and possible scope of the inquiry and withdrew his membership of any public investigation into the fire which he personally witnessed. Professor Imafidon however thanked the inquiry for addressing two issues which he raised in his communications with the team. They included 1) Diversity and 2) Non-documented immigrants who witnessed the fire.


Prof Imafidon who has a long history with Kensington, currently serves as chair, of the Excellence in Education programs works with local charities, churches, parents and pupils in London's inner-city including Kensington and Chelsea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFDo60yKJEQ&t=116s



NOTES TO EDITORS

The Excellence in Education programme (http://www.excellenceineducation.org.uk/) an  the inner-city alliance of charities. It is runs seminars, webinars and workshop sessions for pupils, parents, schools, and other institutions interested in the educational advancements of learners particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

https://twitter.com/ChrisImafidon
www.excellenceineducation.org.uk
www.twitter.com/eieprogramme

