Award-winning Underground Thriller Comes to NYC

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A Good Dream, 25-year old San Francisco-based writer, director, and producer Mahum Jamal's first feature film, is a Summer Screening Series Official Selection of NewFilmmakers NY. A Good Dream stars Melany Bennett, Karim Saleh, and Victoria Atkin, with a cameo by NYC nightlife personality, Kayvon Zand, and features an original score by Cyril Hahn with contributions by the club DJ duo Dandi & Ugo.

An art house psychological thriller aimed squarely at Millennials, A Good Dream is the story of a girl in her 20s trying to find herself in NYC. Instead, she finds it difficult to distinguish perception from reality as she falls deeper into her pursuit of self. "The process of reaching adulthood in our world today has never been more complex," says director Jamal. With over 200K trailer views on Facebook and YouTube, this coming of age story is connecting with its audience.

Fans also see themselves reflected in the diverse cast. Part Swiss, part Mexican, Melany Bennett, from Loco Love plays the lead, Uma. She is joined by Lebanese-French actor Karim Saleh from Iron Man 2, and British actress Victoria Atkin from Assassin's Creed. It's a surreal journey audiences will get to join when it's screened in New York City this summer.

Where: Anthology Film Archives (32 Second Ave @ 2nd St)

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 9pm

This event is open to the public.


About
A Good Dream is a production of Doe-eyed Pictures LLC and has received a number of awards: Best Feature All Genre and Best Director Feature for April 2017 by the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards; Best Visual Effects Madrid International Film Festival 2017; Platinum Winner for Actress in a Leading Role (Melany Bennett), Platinum Winner for Cinematography, Platinum Winner for Narrative Feature, Platinum Winner for Soundtrack, Gold Winner for Animated Visuals, Gold Winner for Concept, and Gold Winner for Original Score by the International Independent Film Awards; and Best Director (Mahum Jamal) June 2017 by the Around Films International Film Festival – Paris.

For additional information see http://www.agooddreamfilm.com/press

Contact
Mahum Jamal
***@agooddreamfilm.com
