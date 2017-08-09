Votion Donates to Portland Rescue Mission in an Effort to Decrease Portland's Homeless Population

Votion's employees gathered new and gently-used items to donate to Portland Rescue Mission. Portland Rescue Mission is known as a leader in assisting men, women, and children out of homelessness in Portland.

Donation Day

For two weeks, Votion collected employee donations for Portland Rescue Mission (PRM). Portland Rescue Mission's goal is to aid in providing love and support to men, women and children looking for a way out of homelessness and addiction. PRM provided a list of items that are in high demand at its location, which included anything from nonperishable foods to toiletries to clothing. Votion's employees went to work -- scouring closets for gently used clothing items, checking pantries for extra canned foods, and shopping for hygienic necessities. Items were then placed in bins at Votion's Beaverton office until donation day on August 2nd. In total, over 200 items were donated to Portland Rescue Mission.Votion is a direct-marketing company that believes in giving back to its local, Portland community. For the month of August, Votion is focused helping the homeless, which is a cause that is that is held near and dear to Votion's Administrator, Rachel. "Anyone living in the Portland-metro area knows that Portland has a huge homeless issue," said Rachel. "It hurts my heart to walk by homeless families and be unsure of how to help them out." According to The Oregonian, Portland's homeless population is now about 4,177 in 2017, which is nearly 10 percent higher than the previous two years. Whether this is due to a lack of jobs in Portland, family issues, medical problems, or unfortunate events, it is Rachel's hope that Votion's donations will utilized as a stepping stone to help men and women get out of their situation and into a stable lifestyle. Due to the large number of items donated by employees, Votion anticipates donating more items to Portland Rescue Mission before the end of the year.