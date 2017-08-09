 
News By Tag
* Transmission Repair Shop
* Automotive Repair
* T & K Transmission
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


T & K Transmission & Automotive Specialists - New Location Serving Arlington and Mansfield TX

 
 
Transmissionrepairarlingtontx.com
Transmissionrepairarlingtontx.com
ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- T & K Transmission & Automotive Specialists open their 3rd location in South Arlington TX:

Address: 6107 S Cooper ST, Arlington TX 76001

Site: www.Transmissionrepairarlingtontx.com

Phone: 817.468.0204

Hours:  8am-6pm M-F

About:

Since 1990 T&K Transmission & Automotive Service Centers team of professionals has been serving the DFW Metroplex.

At T&K Transmissions, our technicians are some of the best trained in the industry with over 25 years experience in the automotive industry. Our goal is not only to provide the best product in the industry but also the best customer service available. A recent survey showed that over 95% of cars serviced with major repairs at T&K are still in service with many reaching the 100,000 mile range without failure.

At T&K in Arlington & Mansfield TX, we believe that getting the best value for your dollar is the most important part of any repair. That is why all of our services come with a warranty.

Mansfield TX Info: http://transmissionrepairarlingtontx.com/transmission-rep...

Contact
T & K Transmission & Automotive
Tanvir Suri - Manager
***@gmail.com
End
Source:T & K Transmission & Automotive Specialists
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Transmission Repair Shop, Automotive Repair, T & K Transmission
Industry:Automotive
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share