T & K Transmission & Automotive Specialists - New Location Serving Arlington and Mansfield TX
Address: 6107 S Cooper ST, Arlington TX 76001
Site: www.Transmissionrepairarlingtontx.com
Phone: 817.468.0204
Hours: 8am-6pm M-F
About:
Since 1990 T&K Transmission & Automotive Service Centers team of professionals has been serving the DFW Metroplex.
At T&K Transmissions, our technicians are some of the best trained in the industry with over 25 years experience in the automotive industry. Our goal is not only to provide the best product in the industry but also the best customer service available. A recent survey showed that over 95% of cars serviced with major repairs at T&K are still in service with many reaching the 100,000 mile range without failure.
At T&K in Arlington & Mansfield TX, we believe that getting the best value for your dollar is the most important part of any repair. That is why all of our services come with a warranty.
Mansfield TX Info: http://transmissionrepairarlingtontx.com/
Contact
T & K Transmission & Automotive
Tanvir Suri - Manager
***@gmail.com
