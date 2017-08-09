 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell an investment software developer

 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell an analytical investment software developer and distributor located in the Greater Chicago Area. The Company develops niche analytical software and distributes it to investors at every level.

The Company is one of the top brand names in the industry and has been in operation over 30 years. Many of the software products feature real time data. The Company uses a subscription based sales model which eliminates upfront costs for customers and boosts customer retention and recurring revenue.

The Company has experienced and technologically adept staff that is capable of designing new products and providing software updates. This would be a great opportunity for a strategic acquirer or an individual with investment or online marketing experience.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Source:Sun Acquisitions LLC
