High-Quality Industrial Heater Manufacturing Maximizes Efficiency

 
Badger Sheet Metal Works food industry fabrication
Badger Sheet Metal Works food industry fabrication
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Badger Sheet Metal Works Excels in Manufacturing Versatility
Companies that use thermal conduction in its processes rely on precise industrial heater manufacturing to ensure heat transfer occurs efficiently and equipment performance meets specifications. Badger Sheet Metal Works' technicians work collaboratively with customer design teams to provide high-quality industrial heater manufacturing services for a wide range of applications.

Industrial heaters convert energy to thermal energy through heat transfer methods including radiation, conduction and convection. Industrial heaters can be designed to use one or a combination of methods to transfer heat depending on the application.

"Our facility has the capability of handling a variety of sizes when it comes to machining and fabrication," said Kenny Coe, director of sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "Our expertise in industrial heater manufacturing makes us a trusted source for customers whose bottom lines depend on the quality of their equipment."

Precision Industrial Heater Manufacturing Maximizes Performance
Industrial heaters get their power from a variety of sources including electricity; combustible fluids and gases such as fuel oil or propane; thermal fluids such as hot water or steam; combustible solids such as wood pellets; and even solar energy.

Industries as diverse as oil and gas, construction, food service and food production, chemical handling, and manufacturers of all types depend on precision industrial heater manufacturing to safely maximize their processes.

Badger Sheet Metal Works provides comprehensive fabrication and machining services for a variety of industries. The company's facility also features a pressurized stainless steel production area that allows it to use 2205 stainless steel fabrication for heat exchangers and other systems operating at temperatures below 600 degrees.

About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in process piping fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication, along with general metal fabrication and welding expertise. End products include the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, steel enclosures, as well as healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, and mining industry fabrication.

For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' industrial heater manufacturing services, call Kenny Coe, director of sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com/.

View original post on industrial heater manufacturing here.

Badger Sheet Metal Works
