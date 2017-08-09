News By Tag
Grand Living Realty Adds Flagler Native to its Team
Johnston, daughter of Flagler County Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston, was born and raised in Flagler County. She is a graduate of Flagler Palm Coast High School and earned her associate's degree in business and fashion from Bauder College in Atlanta. She earned her bachelor's degree in International Business and Marketing from American Intercontinental University. After college, she worked for Hermès Paris and then went on to purchase two real estate marketing franchises.
As an active member of the community, Johnston serves on the board of directors for the Flagler County Education Foundation and is vice president of the A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway Flagler Beach committee.
"I've always loved real estate and I'm excited about utilizing my skill set to bring in new clients and give them the best real estate experience possible," said Johnston. "I see myself as cutting edge and intend to brand myself in a unique way."
Johnston can be reached at 386-338-4110 or sjohnston@suzietherealtor.com.
About Grand Living Realty
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has more than 20 years' experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.
Lindsay Dolamore
***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
