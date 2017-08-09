 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Lost & Found: Santa's Boot Has Been Recovered

Keep the magic alive until December with a fun read this fall.
 
ELKHORN, Neb. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Omaha, Nebraska – Valerie Ondrejko's new holiday book, Returning Santa's Boot is now available on Amazon and Norellapress.com.

"Having a belief in the unseen is a powerful thing and it can motivate us even at a young age," say Valerie.

Three children in Returning Santa's Boot have their motivation.  They discover the big guy's boot in the most unpredictable way. Then it's a battle to overcome many obstacles, most importantly, sleep, so they can return Santa's boot in person on Christmas Eve. This chapter book is intended for readers in the first-fourth grades and all young believers.

A percent of sales will go towards helping children who are struggling to overcome  issues associated with poverty. Valerie wants to help give hope to children in need living in Omaha this upcoming holiday season.

Valerie is a native of Strongsville, Ohio and now resides in Omaha, Nebraska. As an entrepreneur and author, she will be publishing additional children's books in the coming year.

More information can be found at http://www.norellapress.com and Norella Press, LLC's facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/norellabooks/
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Childrensbooks, Christmas, Publishing
Industry:Publishing
Location:Elkhorn - Nebraska - United States
Subject:Products
