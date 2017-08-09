News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lost & Found: Santa's Boot Has Been Recovered
Keep the magic alive until December with a fun read this fall.
"Having a belief in the unseen is a powerful thing and it can motivate us even at a young age," say Valerie.
Three children in Returning Santa's Boot have their motivation. They discover the big guy's boot in the most unpredictable way. Then it's a battle to overcome many obstacles, most importantly, sleep, so they can return Santa's boot in person on Christmas Eve. This chapter book is intended for readers in the first-fourth grades and all young believers.
A percent of sales will go towards helping children who are struggling to overcome issues associated with poverty. Valerie wants to help give hope to children in need living in Omaha this upcoming holiday season.
Valerie is a native of Strongsville, Ohio and now resides in Omaha, Nebraska. As an entrepreneur and author, she will be publishing additional children's books in the coming year.
More information can be found at http://www.norellapress.com and Norella Press, LLC's facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse