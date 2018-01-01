 
Twenty One Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers in America 2018

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell is pleased to announce that twenty one of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 The attorneys selected highlight the firm's renowned civil litigation and criminal defense practices.

For the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 6.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. For more than 30 years, the top lawyers in the U.S. have helped make The Best Lawyers in America what The American Lawyer has called "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice' by candidly evaluating the work of other top lawyers in the same practice areas and geographic locations.

The Rumberger attorneys selected are (with specialty):

Orlando
• Lori J. Caldwell: Insurance Law
• Ernest H. Eubanks:  Personal Liability Litigation – Defendants
• Darryl L. Gavin:  Insurance Law
• Daniel J. Gerber:  Commercial Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
• Suzanne Barto Hill: Commercial Litigation
• Leon H. Handley: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
• J. Scott Kirk: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
• W.L. Kirk: Personal Injury Litigation –Defendants
• Larry M. Roth: Commercial Litigation and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
• Francis H. Sheppard:  Professional Malpractice Law- Defendants
• David B. Shelton:  Insurance Law

Birmingham
• Robert H. Adams: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
• Michael B. Odom:  Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law; Litigation-Real Estate: Litigation-Land Use and Zoning
• J. Michael Rediker:  Commercial Litigation; Litigation -Securities
• E. Berton Spence: Banking and Finance Law; Commercial Transactions/UCC Law
• John B. Tally: Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law; Litigation – Banking & Finance; and Litigation – Labor & Employment

Tallahassee
• Leonard J. Dietzen III: Employment Law-Management; Labor Law-Management; Litigation-Labor and Employment
• Richard A. Greenberg: Criminal Defense: General Practice

Miami
• H. Jacey Kaps: Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
• Scott Sarason: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Tampa
• Robert L. Blank: Personal Injury Litigation -  Defendants

Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell provides litigation and counseling services in a wide range of civil practice areas including product liability, commercial litigation, construction,  real estate, intellectual property litigation, securities litigation , labor and employment law,  bankruptcy, insurance coverage, professional liability and administrative law. Offices are located in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Tallahassee and Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.rumberger.com.

