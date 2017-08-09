News By Tag
Local IT Firm Hosts Community Challenge Grant in Support of KPCW Summer Pledge Drive
The Summer Pledge Drive is an annual fundraiser designed to support the community programming that KPCW Radio facilitates all year long. The Summer Pledge Drive consists of an online auction where community members can bid on a variety of awesome prizes including overnight stays, golf packages, spa & beauty packages and dining certificates. KPCW also relies on local business leaders to host Community Challenge Grants, where they can encourage their colleagues and clients to support KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive by making call-in donations during their designated Challenge Hour.
Nexus IT Consultants is proud to be hosting a Community Challenge Grant in support of KPCW Radio. The Nexus team is made up of avid KPCW listeners and they are thrilled to support such a vital organization supporting Park City and the entire Wasatch Back region. After all, KPCW is the non-profit group that offers all other local groups a free-forum to connect with the community and promote their local initiatives and events.
"We're so excited to be partnering with KPCW in support of their Summer Pledge Drive," says Nexus IT Consultants CEO, Earl Foote. "KPCW provides our community with such a vital service. Whether it be local news briefings, weather and traffic reports, lost pet postings or event promotion, KPCW is the voice of our community."
"We're honored to be serving as a Community Grant Challenge partner," continues Foote. "We encourage our colleagues, clients and fellow community members to light up the airwaves and give generously during our Challenge Hour. It's amazing what can happen when a community comes together and we look forward to driving huge support for KPCW."
Community members interested in contributing can call in during the Nexus Challenge Hour from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Wednesday August 23rd by calling (435) 649-9004. Those interested in the online auction can make bids August 21st through 25th at www.biddingforgood.com/
Earl Foote is available for an immediate interview about this exciting community partnership.
About Nexus IT Consultants:
Founded in 1998, Nexus IT Consultants is a complete IT Support provider for small and medium sized businesses across Northern Utah. The Nexus team is 100% committed to making sure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service and strategy available in Utah. The Nexus team of talented IT professionals can solve IT nightmares once and for all and allow business owners to stay focused on what matters. Nexus service packages deliver what businesses need and do not overstep budget boundaries. From cloud services to data backup, Nexus IT Consultants is the premium IT support partner for any Utah business.
For more information about Nexus IT Consultants please visit: www.nexusitc.net.
Earl Foote, CEO
***@nexusitc.net
