 
News By Tag
* Home Kitchen Appliances
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* paterson
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Reno's Appliance of North Jersey Blog Features Kitchen Design Tips and Home Appliance News

Leading northern New Jersey appliance showroom website now offers valuable news and useful information for consumers and home design professionals.
 
 
Kitchen Design info from Reno's Appliance
Kitchen Design info from Reno's Appliance
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Home Kitchen Appliances

Industry:
Home

Location:
paterson - New Jersey - US

PATERSON, N.J. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Reno's Appliance, a leading regional appliance showroom with over 10,000 square feet of displays from every major manufacturer, brand-specific kitchen vignettes, and a large area dedicated to outdoor cooking and barbecue, is now featuring a blog section on the company's website with helpful news and information for homeowners, home design professionals, foodies and consumers in the market for new appliances.

Updated regularly and archived by month, the blog pages of renosappliance.com offer a wide variety of topics, including the following:

• The Best Kitchen Gadgets & Accessories for 2017
• Microwave Recipes
• Grilling Recipes
• Kitchen Organization Tips: Tackling the Refrigerator
• Kitchen Design Ideas
• More!

In a marketplace where appliance retailers come and go, Reno's Appliance has a remarkable history in the North Jersey area. Founded as Reno's Radio & TV in 1951, the company now known as Reno's Appliance has grown over the past 66 years to become the one-stop home appliance source trusted by thousands. Reno's sons carry on the proud tradition of their father, focusing on the service aspect of retail to give consumers, contractors and kitchen designers the knowledge and experience they demand.

The Reno's Appliance showroom is located minutes from Routes 4, 20, 21, 46, 80 and the Garden State Parkway at 235 McLean Boulevard in Paterson, New Jersey.

This legendary appliance retailer carries leading appliance brands including Viking, Bosch, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Miele, KitchenAid, Sub-Zero, Electrolux and more

To learn more about Reno's Appliance or to visit the Reno's Appliance blog, visit http://renosappliance.com/blog.

Read more about Reno's Appliance on mybergen.com and yourmorris.com.

Contact
Content Manager
***@verizon.net
End
Source:mybergen.com
Email:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yourmorris.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share