WAVE OnCloud is the Next Step in Team Communications BAYCOM team communications 8-15 GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Motorola Solutions Product Now Available Through BAYCOM

In an era of increasing technology options for team communications, organizations are realizing simplicity is one of the most important components of an overall strategy.



WAVE OnCloud is a push-to-talk (PTT) application that connects phones, computers and radios while maximizing existing resources, systems and investments. Its existence in the cloud makes the product more cost-effective and easily updated than traditional land-based products.



"Our customers love the WAVE OnCloud app because there are no costly servers to buy or maintain," said Sean Stockman, sales manager for BAYCOM. "All you have to do is pay a monthly subscription fee, download the app, and you can start communicating instantly with the service's PTT, text and mapping capabilities."



App Easily Improves Team Communications Regardless of Location

The WAVE OnCloud app allows users to turn their phones into a push-to-talk device and instantly communicate with others on radio or broadband. The app can link workgroups on any number of networks, devices and locations for exceptional efficiency and maximum productivity.



"The integrated text messaging option offers a silent alternative to spoken communication," Stockman said. "The WAVE OnCloud app untethers users from their radios and turns their smartphones into a handy team communication device."



WAVE OnCloud is available only to business and enterprise customers for use in the course of employment. The service is not available to consumers for general personal, family or household use.



BAYCOM, also an authorized Panasonic reseller, offers the



To see these capabilities in action contact BAYCOM to request a demo and receive a free 30 day trial.



About BAYCOM

BAYCOM is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company. Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company delivers industry-leading communications and video solutions that help public safety organizations and commercial customers operate safely and with maximum efficiency. BAYCOM serves customers in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest through certified service center locations in Green Bay, Fox Crossing, Pewaukee, Portage, Madison and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit



View original post on team communications here.



