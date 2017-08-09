Michael O'Dell Wrote The Book On Funeral Trusts

ELKHORN, Wis.
What Every Person Needs To Know About Funeral Trusts
-- Wouldn't you as an agent like to have a book that clearly states the importance of a Funeral Trust to your clients and why the need is so great? We have what you need, Mike has written the book on Funeral Trusts "What Every Person Needs To Know About Funeral Trusts". In the book Michael O'Dell outlines the benefits of this crucial financial tool and guides readers through key steps such as naming a financial power of attorney and finding referrals for skilled funeral trust planes. As the #1 funeral trust marketer in the U.S for over a decade, O'Dell delivers a thorough yet easy-to-understand tutorial that helps people of all ages better prepare for the inevitable. You'll learn that funeral trusts can't be confiscated by nursing home or creditors, aren't subject to income or estate taxes, and are available to anyone because they are guaranteed issue. Plus, funeral trusts are portable and flexible, so they go where you go.
