Targeting Cancer with 3 Key Spotlight Sessions on the Latest Therapy Breakthroughs
SMi's 6th annual Cancer Vaccines event will showcase 3 key spotlight sessions on the latest advances in vaccine development and cancer therapy breakthroughs when it returns to Central London this autumn.
The following types of cancer vaccines are most commonly under investigation throughout the world and will be the key focus for this year's conference:
ANTIGEN VACCINES
Antigen vaccines are made from special proteins in cancer cells. They aim to stimulate the immune system to attack the cancer. Scientists have worked out the genetic codes of many cancer cell proteins, so they can replicate them in the lab in large quantities.
Farzin Farzaneh, Professor of Molecular Medicine, Kings College London 'Combined adjuvants for synergistic activation of cellular immunity (CASAC)' spotlight session will provide an induction of therapeutically effective cellular immunity against cancer associated antigens.
DENDRITIC CELL VACCINES
Dendritic cells help the immune system recognise and attack abnormal cells, such as cancer cells. To create the vaccine, scientists grow dendritic cells alongside cancer cells in the lab. The vaccine is then used to stimulate the immune system to attack the cancer.
Linda Powers, CEO, Northwest Biotherapeutics will explore Dendritic cells throughout her 'DCVax®: Novel personalised immune therapies for solid tumors' presentation.
DNA VACCINES
These vaccines are made with traces of DNA from cancer cells. They can be injected into the body to make the cells of the immune system more responsive to and destroying cancer cells.
Rose-Ann Padua, Research Director, INSERM 'Cell wars: the immune system fights back' session will delve into how DNA vaccines in combination with an immunomodulatory all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) can elicit specific immune responses.
A detailed agenda and speaker line-up is available at www.cancervaccinesevent.com
Running alongside the conference will an exclusive pre-conference workshop held on Tuesday 26th September 2017.
WORKSHOP: Biomakers of Immune Response
Workshop hosts:
Rose-Ann Padua, Research Director, INSERM
Antoine Toubert, Head, Alloimmunity, Autoimmunity, Transplantation, INSERM
Eric Tartour, Head, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology, Hopital Europeen George Pompidou
Sharam Kordasti, Senior Lecturer, Kings College London
Zwi Berneman, Professor of Haematology, University of Antwerp
Cancer Vaccines 2017 is proudly sponsored by Northwest Biotherapeutics
6th annual Cancer Vaccines
27th – 28th September 2017
London, UK
www.cancervaccinesevent.com
