Swoozie's Greensboro Unveils Fall Entertaining Collections During Preview Event Aug. 18-26
Storewide savings and first look at back-to-school, tailgating and seasonal must haves
The store will unveil its much anticipated entertaining and gift collections for the fall from back-to-school and tailgating gear to seasonal décor and personalized gifts. Customers can expect to see a mix of bright and bold colors like emerald green and metallic gold, preppy stripes, sophisticated patterns, and playful icons including unicorn-inspired school supplies and pineapple-adorned home décor.
"Over the years, Swoozie's has become the go-to source for every 'hostess with the mostess' and is valued by many as the top authority on entertaining etiquette, trends and gifts," said Andrea Bressler, general manager of Swoozie's Greensboro. "The anticipation of our fall roll out creates a lot of buzz for our loyal customers and we're thrilled to share all the new must-haves for the season."
Customers receive 20 percent off all purchases when mentioning "Fall Preview." New designer gift collections will also be rolled out from Kate Spade New York, Lilly Pulizer and ban.do. Selections include notebooks, agendas and planners – perfect back-to-school gifts for both teachers and students. Swoozie's offers on-the-spot personalization and printing services for much of its merchandise including customized backpacks, totes, stationery, invitations, jewelry and glassware.
The Atlanta-based specialty retailer prides itself on building long-term relationships with its customers and creating a go-to place where busy, socially-engaged women can find unique gifts and party planning supplies for all types of celebrations – from cocktail parties to children's birthdays – under one roof. Much of Swoozie's merchandise can be customized in store including totes, glassware, jewelry, invitations and stationery.
Swoozie's Greensboro store is located Friendly Center, 3334 West Friendly Avenue. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit http://www.swoozies.com.
