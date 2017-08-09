 
News By Tag
* Shopping
* Back To School
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greensboro
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Swoozie's Greensboro Unveils Fall Entertaining Collections During Preview Event Aug. 18-26

Storewide savings and first look at back-to-school, tailgating and seasonal must haves
 
 
Back to School at Swoozie's
Back to School at Swoozie's
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Shopping
* Back To School
* Retail

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Greensboro - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Deals

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Specialty gift boutique Swoozie's, located at Friendly Center, will be holding a special Fall Preview Aug. 18-26. Throughout the event, customers will enjoy 20 percent off storewide and online – all designers, special orders and even new merchandise – and get a first glimpse at the hottest styles and gifts of Fall 2017.

The store will unveil its much anticipated entertaining and gift collections for the fall from back-to-school and tailgating gear to seasonal décor and personalized gifts. Customers can expect to see a mix of bright and bold colors like emerald green and metallic gold, preppy stripes, sophisticated patterns, and playful icons including unicorn-inspired school supplies and pineapple-adorned home décor.

"Over the years, Swoozie's has become the go-to source for every 'hostess with the mostess' and is valued by many as the top authority on entertaining etiquette, trends and gifts," said Andrea Bressler, general manager of Swoozie's Greensboro. "The anticipation of our fall roll out creates a lot of buzz for our loyal customers and we're thrilled to share all the new must-haves for the season."

Customers receive 20 percent off all purchases when mentioning "Fall Preview." New designer gift collections will also be rolled out from Kate Spade New York, Lilly Pulizer and ban.do. Selections include notebooks, agendas and planners – perfect back-to-school gifts for both teachers and students. Swoozie's offers on-the-spot personalization and printing services for much of its merchandise including customized backpacks, totes, stationery, invitations, jewelry and glassware.

The Atlanta-based specialty retailer prides itself on building long-term relationships with its customers and creating a go-to place where busy, socially-engaged women can find unique gifts and party planning supplies for all types of celebrations – from cocktail parties to children's birthdays – under one roof. Much of Swoozie's merchandise can be customized in store including totes, glassware, jewelry, invitations and stationery.

Swoozie's Greensboro store is located Friendly Center, 3334 West Friendly Avenue. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit http://www.swoozies.com.
End
Source:Swoozie's
Email:***@chernoffnewman.com Email Verified
Tags:Shopping, Back To School, Retail
Industry:Retail
Location:Greensboro - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chernoff Newman News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share