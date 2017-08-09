 
News By Tag
* Grady Miars
* The Aruba Condominium
* GreenPointe Communities
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Construction Underway at The Aruba Condominium in Daytona Beach Shores

 
 
The Aruba Condominium is coming soon to Daytona Beach Shores
The Aruba Condominium is coming soon to Daytona Beach Shores
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Grady Miars
The Aruba Condominium
GreenPointe Communities

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Daytona Beach - Florida - US

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- GreenPointe Communities LLC has completed the purchase of the property for The Aruba Condominium, one of only two new oceanfront condominium developments to proceed in Daytona Beach Shores since 2008. Demolition and site preparations are now underway at the site.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with construction of The Aruba," said Grady Miars, President of GreenPointe Communities. "This marks a new chapter for The Aruba Condominium and for Daytona Beach Shores. Our pre-sales success is a direct reflection of the rising demand for vacation home and second home condominiums in the Daytona Beach area real estate market."

The Aruba Condominium is more than 40 percent pre-sold. The development team includes Larry Robinson Architecture (architect), Peck Construction (general contractor), and Upham Inc. (civil engineering team). Construction of The Aruba is expected to last approximately 18 months.

Located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, The Aruba will rise 12 stories, housing 60 condominium homes with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean as well as 24 homes that offer stunning ocean and Halifax River views. The Aruba's spacious three- and four-bedroom floor plans, ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to more than 1,800 square feet, include a private covered wrap-around balcony for enjoying expansive ocean and river views. Priced from the $300,000s, each residence will include luxurious interior finishes, designer bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, designer wood cabinetry and beautifully crafted solid surface countertops.

Daytona's ultimate Florida lifestyle and proximity to Tampa and Orlando makes it a wonderful location to live. The Aruba Condominium offers a lock and leave lifestyle and is an excellent choice for those looking for a new or second home.

With demolition underway, The Aruba's pre-construction pricing will end soon. The Aruba Condominium sales office, located at 3162 South Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday.

To receive a list of available inventory and pricing, call (386) 233-3420 or info@thearubacondos.com.

For more information, visit www.TheArubaCondos.com.
End
Source:GreenPointe Communities
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Grady Miars, The Aruba Condominium, GreenPointe Communities
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share