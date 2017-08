A Conversation With a Living Legend® honors international architect Santiago Calatrava

PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff to lead interview at MD Anderson Cancer Center benefit luncheon in Dallas

Santiago Calatrava

Contact

Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for MD Anderson

***@pharrpr.com Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for MD Anderson

End

-- The 28th annual A Conversation With a Living Legendin Dallas, Sept. 14 at the Hilton Anatole, honors architect, artist and engineer Santiago Calatrava, Ph.D. The luncheon, benefiting The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (http://www.mdanderson.org/), will feature an interview led by Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS NewsHour." Proceeds will support MD Anderson's Moon Shots Program™ (https://www.mdanderson.org/cancermoonshots.html), a comprehensive effort to significantly reduce cancer deaths and transform cancer care.Since A Conversation With a Living Legend(http://www.mdanderson.org/livinglegend)originated in North Texas in 1990, the event has raised more than $16 million for MD Anderson. In total, more than $35 million has been raised to support life-saving work at MD Anderson from similar events in Washington, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Houston and San Antonio.Calatrava, originally from Valencia, Spain, is internationally known for award-winning design projects including the Bac de Roda Bridge in Barcelona, Spain; the Stadelhofen Railway Station in Zurich, Switzerland;the Lyon Saint-Exupéry TGV station in Paris, France; the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia; the Sundial Bridge in Redding, California; and the World Trade Center Transportation Hub and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in New York. Projects in Dallas include the bridges over the Trinity River and "Wave," Calatrava's first large-scale, permanently installed sculpture in the United States, at Southern Methodist University's Meadows Museum.Woodruff has covered politics and other news for more than four decades at CNN, NBC and PBS. For 12 years, she served as anchor and senior correspondent for CNN, anchoring the weekday program "Inside Politics." At PBS from 1983 to 1993, she was the chief Washington correspondent for "The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour." From 1984 to 1990, she anchored PBS' weekly documentary series "Frontline with Judy Woodruff." After working as NBC News White House correspondent from 1977 to 1982, she served as "Today" chief Washington correspondent for one year.This year's event chair Su-Su Meyer of Dallas and a steering committee of North Texas community and business leaders have raised more than $567,000 to date. Andrews Distributing and Lyda Hill are $100,000 Presenting Sponsors. Returning as Red Carpet Underwriters at the $15,000 level are the Rosewood Corporation, supplying event favors, and Sewell Automotive, providing valet services. In addition, sponsors include:Su-Su and Jerry MeyerCorrigan Family HoldingsBarbara Thomas LemmonGayle and Paul StoffelAl G. Hill Jr.Marty LeonardElizabeth and Don O'NealMary Martha and John PickensAnnette SimmonsHeather and Scott Alexander/Jean and Erik Hansen/Juli and Bob HarrisonSally and Buford Berry/Jan and Bob PickensC. Pharr & Company InkErnst & YoungPat and Charles McEvoyKim Raynor in honor of Lisa GrubbsTrinity Industries Inc.Allie Beth and Pierce AllmanAnita and Truman ArnoldAnne Marie and Doug BrattonMary and Bo HowardPatty Hayes HuffinesKaren and Charles MatthewsMeek FoundationSammye and Mike MyersBetsy and Wade NowlinSherri and Bobby PattonJean and John RoachKaree and Greg SampsonShari and John StankeyCathy and Robert AlldayCarol and Dave AndersonMrs. Jack P. GunterJoy and Craig LentzschBeverly and Robert NicholsBettye and Wade NowlinAshley Scott RankinKathy Kurtin and Alan StewartFor information call 866-262-9029 and press 1 to leave a message, email events@mdanderson.org or visit mdanderson.org/livinglegend.The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ( http://www.mdanderson.org/ ) in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution's sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 47 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" survey. It has ranked as one of the nation's top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990, and has ranked first 13 times in the past 16 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).