A Conversation With a Living Legend® honors international architect Santiago Calatrava
PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff to lead interview at MD Anderson Cancer Center benefit luncheon in Dallas
Since A Conversation With a Living Legend® (http://www.mdanderson.org/
Calatrava, originally from Valencia, Spain, is internationally known for award-winning design projects including the Bac de Roda Bridge in Barcelona, Spain; the Stadelhofen Railway Station in Zurich, Switzerland;
Woodruff has covered politics and other news for more than four decades at CNN, NBC and PBS. For 12 years, she served as anchor and senior correspondent for CNN, anchoring the weekday program "Inside Politics." At PBS from 1983 to 1993, she was the chief Washington correspondent for "The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour." From 1984 to 1990, she anchored PBS' weekly documentary series "Frontline with Judy Woodruff." After working as NBC News White House correspondent from 1977 to 1982, she served as "Today" chief Washington correspondent for one year.
This year's event chair Su-Su Meyer of Dallas and a steering committee of North Texas community and business leaders have raised more than $567,000 to date. Andrews Distributing and Lyda Hill are $100,000 Presenting Sponsors. Returning as Red Carpet Underwriters at the $15,000 level are the Rosewood Corporation, supplying event favors, and Sewell Automotive, providing valet services. In addition, sponsors include:
Dallas ($50,000)
Su-Su and Jerry Meyer
New York City ($25,000)
Corrigan Family Holdings
Barbara Thomas Lemmon
Gayle and Paul Stoffel
Dubai ($15,000)
Al G. Hill Jr.
Marty Leonard
Elizabeth and Don O'Neal
Mary Martha and John Pickens
Annette Simmons
Rio de Janeiro ($10,000)
Heather and Scott Alexander/Jean and Erik Hansen/Juli and Bob Harrison
Sally and Buford Berry/Jan and Bob Pickens
C. Pharr & Company Ink
Ernst & Young
Pat and Charles McEvoy
Kim Raynor in honor of Lisa Grubbs
Trinity Industries Inc.
Dublin ($5,000)
Allie Beth and Pierce Allman
Anita and Truman Arnold
Anne Marie and Doug Bratton
Mary and Bo Howard
Patty Hayes Huffines
Karen and Charles Matthews
Meek Foundation
Sammye and Mike Myers
Betsy and Wade Nowlin
Sherri and Bobby Patton
Jean and John Roach
Karee and Greg Sampson
Shari and John Stankey
Calgary ($3,000)
Cathy and Robert Allday
Carol and Dave Anderson
Mrs. Jack P. Gunter
Joy and Craig Lentzsch
Beverly and Robert Nichols
Bettye and Wade Nowlin
Ashley Scott Rankin
Kathy Kurtin and Alan Stewart
For information call 866-262-9029 and press 1 to leave a message, email events@mdanderson.org or visit mdanderson.org/
About MD Anderson
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (http://www.mdanderson.org/
