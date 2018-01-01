News By Tag
Two Moye White Partners Named "Lawyers of the Year," Nine Selected to Best Lawyers in America
In addition to Arkell and DeCook, a further seven Moye White partners have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018.
The selected attorneys, with the year they were first listed and the practice areas for which they are being recognized, are as follows:
Randall G. Alt, 2017 (Real Estate Law);
J. David Arkell, 2007 (Construction Law, Litigation – Construction);
James T. Burghardt, 2018 (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights, Insolvency and Reorganization Law);
Rebecca B. DeCook, 2008 (Communications Law);
John W. Kellogg, 2017 (Corporate Law);
Thomas M. List, 2018 (Real Estate Law);
Charles F. Luce, Jr., 2014 (Copyright Law);
John E. Moye, 1993 (Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law); and
Edward D. White, 2005 (Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law).
Moye White managing partner Tom List and partner James Burghardt are named to The Best Lawyers in America for the first time, while founding partner John Moye celebrates being named to the list for the twenty-fifth time.
About Best Lawyers
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. More than 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers received more than 13 million votes on the abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas around the world, with more than 7 million votes being cast in the United States. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Moye White LLP (http://www.moyewhite.com)
Moye White LLP is a business law firm serving clients throughout Colorado, North Dakota, the Rocky Mountain West, nationally and internationally. Moye White provides legal representation across a wide variety of transactional and litigation matters. The firm's attorneys offer strategic, team-oriented counsel to public, private and governmental clients in complex business and real estate transactions and disputes. As a Certified B Corporation, Moye White meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Moye White is a member of Ally Law, providing its clients with a reliable network of corporate law firms around the world. For more information, please visit www.moyewhite.com or contact Managing Partner Thomas List, at 303-292-2900 or tom.list@moyewhite.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Laing
(303) 894-3130
***@agency33.com
