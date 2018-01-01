News By Tag
Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson Partners Named to The Best Lawyers in America 2018
The selected attorneys and the practice areas for which they are being recognized are:
I.Thomas Bieging (Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation-Banking and Finance);
F. John Podvin (Financial Services Regulation Law);
Stephen B. Shapiro (Insurance Law)
All three attorneys have been named to the prestigious Best Lawyers list multiple times, Bieging since 2007, Shapiro since 2013 and Podvin since 2014. Bieging and Shapiro are based in the firm's Denver office and Podvin is based in SBBO's Dallas/Fort Worth office.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. More than 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers received more than 13 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas around the world, with more than 7 million votes being cast in the United States. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
