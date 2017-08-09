News By Tag
Infiniti of Montclair Buys Land in Ontario, CA for $4.9 Million
Purchase Fulfills Relocation Plans for New State-of-the-Art Facility
Chuck Noble, John Hatzis, Dave Hunsaker and Brett Meredith of the Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, represented Infiniti in the transaction as well as the seller, Craig Development Corporation.
Infiniti will join Walters Audi, which opened its new facility earlier this year, and a third dealership which has yet to be announced. With additional freeway-frontage dealership sites available, Meredith International Centre anticipates the addition of more automotive brands in the near future.
