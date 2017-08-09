 
August 2017





Infiniti of Montclair Buys Land in Ontario, CA for $4.9 Million

Purchase Fulfills Relocation Plans for New State-of-the-Art Facility
 
 
New Infiniti of Montclair Site in Ontario, California
ONTARIO, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Infiniti of Montclair, one of the leading Infiniti dealerships in Southern California, has purchased a 4-acre land parcel on Inland Empire Boulevard at the Meredith International Centre in Ontario, California, for $4.9 Million. The buyer plans to relocate its existing dealership to a new state-of-the-art facility. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

Chuck Noble, John Hatzis, Dave Hunsaker and Brett Meredith of the Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, represented Infiniti in the transaction as well as the seller, Craig Development Corporation.

Infiniti will join Walters Audi, which opened its new facility earlier this year, and a third dealership which has yet to be announced. With additional freeway-frontage dealership sites available, Meredith International Centre anticipates the addition of more automotive brands in the near future.

##

Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements.  Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties.  Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook (@LeeAssociates); LinkedIn (Lee&Associates-Orange), and Twitter (@LeeAssocOrange).
