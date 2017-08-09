 
County Wide now offers underground tank removal and soil remediation!

 
 
Excavator
Excavator
BRISTOL, Conn. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- County Wide now offers underground tank removal and soil remediation! We handle everything from completely removing your underground tank to performing all soil tests to confirm its safety for both you and the environment.

Underground tanks can lead to complications such as failed home inspections, denied mortgages, costly future repairs, and environmental issues. Since no one wants any of these things to happen, let us help!

Like all equipment, tanks have a limited useful life and eventually have to be repaired or replaced. Even larger tanks that were specifically designed for underground use can leak if they are not protected from rusting. The likelihood of a leak increases as the tank gets older. Even small, slow leaks can pose a serious threat to your family, your neighbors and the environment if they go undiscovered for a long time.

County Wide is proud to serve Connecticut as your premier provider for all of your heating, cooling, plumbing, rooter, and drainage needs... and are excited to add underground tank removal and soil remediation to our list of growing services. Contact us today should you have any questions or would like to set up an appointment for us to come out and discuss the options available for tank removal, etc. with you. We're committed to keeping your home and family safe.

If you are looking to install underground propane tanks, dig up and remove old oil tanks or are in need of any kind of soil remediation, call County Wide Mechanical Services. We have the know how and the equipment to get the job done.

www.CountyWideCT.com

County Wide Mechanical Services LLC
8608183891
***@cwms-ct.com
County Wide Mechanical Services LLC
Email:***@cwms-ct.com Email Verified
Underground, Tanks, Soil
Property
BRISTOL - Connecticut - United States
Services
