Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

TÜV Rheinland is the Quickest Path to KC Safety Certification

 
 
TSUEN WAN, Hong Kong - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- In this July, a series of agreements that TÜV Rheinland signed with Korea Testing Certification (KTC) and Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) began taking effect. Under these agreements, CB certification issued by TÜV Rheinland are recognized directly by these Korean bodies with no further samples or testing required. KC safety certification can now be acquired within two weeks, greatly simplifying the application process and processing time. The KC Mark represents Korea Certification. It encompasses safety, EMC, wireless communications and energy efficiency certification of electrical and electronic appliances and industrial products. The agreements between TÜV Rheinland and the two Korean certification bodies also encompass the EMC component of the MSIP approval (formerly known as KCC certification) for EMC and wireless communications.

Korea has a population of more than 50 million and is now one of the most advanced electrical and electronic equipment markets in the world. What you might not know is this - Products without the KC Mark will simply not be allowed to enter the country. Acquiring the KC Mark means your product will be accepted by the Korean government and consumers, and gain a pass to the Korean market.

Safety Standards

KC product safety standards can be divided into safety certification, safety confirmation and suppliers' declaration of conformity (SDOC). KC safety certification is issued by Korean bodies such as the KTC, KTL and KTR. Sample testing is now waived for KC applications with TÜV Rheinland CB certification.

Products requiring safety certification must undergo testing to receive the KC safety certification. Certified products must be stamped with the KC logo, undergo factory inspections once every two years, and are subject to random spot check in the Korean market. Failure to pass any of the inspections may lead to cancellation of KC certification.

Products requiring safety confirmation do not need to undergo factory inspections. Safety certification expiration time was also abolished after January 2017. Safety confirmations have now been changed from being valid for 5 years to permanent.

Products requiring SDOC do not need to apply for KC safety certification. CB with Korean localization or submitting a sample for a SDOC report is all that's necessary for export permission to Korea. For products in the SDOC category, the Korean importer must register online with the KPSA (www.ksafety.kr) in a timely manner. Failure to do so will result in financial penalties.

EMC and Wireless Communications

EMC and wireless communication certification is referred to as MSIP approval (formerly known as KCC). The type of certification will depend on the product. Conformity Certification is applicable for all wireless communications devices, Conformity Registration is applicable for most electrical and electronic products, industrial/scientific measurement/testing and inspection devices, while Interim Certification is used for new electrical and electronic products that don't have a conformity standard yet.

KCC certification is issued by Korea's Radio Research Agency (RRA) and requires testing at a RRA-approved laboratory. The agreements between TÜV Rheinland and the two Korean certification bodies also encompass EMC.

Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency management is divided into three main parts: Energy Efficiency Label and Standard Program (MEPS), High Efficiency Certification, and E-standby. MEPS and E-standby require local testing in Korea. The Korean importer must register the report with the Korean energy efficiency website (www.energy.or.kr) within 60 days of issue or the report will become invalid. MEPS applies to 35 product categories including electrical refrigerators and air-conditioners. The production and sale of products that fail to meet the minimum energy performance standard is prohibited. Energy Efficiency Label and Standard Program (MEPS): Product registration and the compulsory labeling of energy efficiency rating. High Energy Efficiency Certification is a voluntary program covering 44 product categories including LED lighting and electric fans. E-standby covers 22 product categories including computers, printers and set-top boxes. E-standby: Product registration and compulsory warning labels on non-conforming products.


Contact
Simon Hung, TUV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd
Source:TUV Rheinland
