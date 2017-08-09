 
August 2017
Integrated Biometrics Congratulates Credence ID for 2017 Global New Product Innovation Award

Leading partner for Integrated Biometrics' light-emitting sensor (LES) optical fingerprint scanners wins prestigious honor from Frost & Sullivan, prominent analyst firm covering the biometric identity management industry
 
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Integrated Biometrics today issued heartfelt congratulations to its partner Credence ID for winning the Frost and Sullivan 2017 Global New Product Innovation Award. Credence ID's CredenceTAB product received the accolade for being the first device to combine document reading with biometric enrollment and verification in a portable unit.

"We value innovation as one of our core values," said Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. "That's why we partner with companies such as Credence ID. Together, we create effective solutions, delivering better security, exceptional reliability, superior ease of use, and greater value for our customers."

CredenceTAB is a full-featured 10-inch mobile biometric and credential reading tablet that enables rapid registration, verification, and authentication of user identities from any location. It combines enrollment-capable biometrics with a complete e-document reading suite for electronic ID verification.

Credence ID creates easy-to-use mobile ID products involving mobile fingerprint, iris, facial recognition, and credential reading technologies, and offers a broad line of mobile products capable of enrollment, identification, and verification. Integrated Biometrics designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications.

For more information on Integrated Biometrics, LES technology, or the company's optical fingerprint scanners, visit www.integratedbiometrics.com or email sales@integratedbiometrics.com. For more information on Credence ID, visit http://www.credenceid.com.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics, LLC builds lightweight, highly reliable optical fingerprint scanners using patented light emitting sensor (LES) technology that outperforms traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Identity management solutions providers, government agencies, and corporations around the world rely on Integrated Biometrics' products to enroll and verify individual identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations or under challenging environmental conditions.

Contact
David Wright for Integrated Biometrics
***@comcast.com
Source:Integrated Biometrics
Email:***@comcast.com
