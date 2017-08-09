News By Tag
Bowers and Buck-Hutchison to Exhibit at Royse Contemporary
Bowers latest wood burned studies that have been inspired by her recent data collected from the surrounding natural environment in the Sonoran desert. Bowers creates delicate artworks with her tool of choice wood, adorning unique and intricate hand burned drawings of local flora and fauna. During her nature explorations, she extensively studies and records her findings, which she then utilizes to produce wood burned studies of plants and animals. Her artwork pushes the pre-conceived ideas of wood burning as "craft-based"
Buck-Hutchison'swork features digitally composited photos manipulated to create meaning relevant to contemporary issues. She is revisiting her personal history "to divine a feminine narrative within patriarchal religious practices while juxtaposing dual imagery with the intent to create a space for female religious leadership where currently there may be none." Buck-Hutchison composites decades, uniting relatives from the 1950s through the 1970s; she creates a magical southwest of the future where women enjoy the same religious privileges and responsibilities as men.Traditionally trained, she received her Bachelors of Fine Art in Intermedia from Arizona State University. She has exhibited her artwork in both solo and group exhibitions throughout Arizona at various galleries including Eye Lounge, Vision Gallery, the monOrchid, ASU Night Gallery, ASU Step Gallery, The Shemer Art Center, and the Phoenix Art Museum.
The opening reception will take place Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 5-10pm coinciding with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse addressing the artists and work highlighted in the exhibition, an opportunity to meet the featured artists, as well as refreshments.
The Joint Exhibition of Bowers & Buck-Hutchison will be on view through Saturday, October 15, 2017. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday-Wednesday by appointment only, Tuesday 10-2pm, Thursday 4-10pm, Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday Closed. For more information about Royse Contemporary or for mentioned artists please visit roysecontemporary.com (http://nicoleroyse.com/
Nicole Royse, Owner & Curator
