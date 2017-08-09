 
News By Tag
* Offshore Europe
* Oil Gas
* Atex
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Northwich
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Mobxscan – Lauching At The Offshore Europe 2017

mobXscan the latest in ATEX Bar-code Scanning launching at Offshore Europe
 
 
mobXscan Pic
mobXscan Pic
NORTHWICH, England - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Using barcode scanners in ATEX environments has long been the accepted way of performing many tasks accurately and quickly. The only problem has been the cost of the ATEX certified scanners, with some costing more than £3k!

" Mobexx is really excited to launch mobXscan at this year's Offshore Europe in Aberdeen Scotland. This is the latest in ATEX scanning and we cannot wait to share it" said Mark Dale-Lace the Director of Mobexx.

The latest step forward comes with mobXscan, a powerful barcode scanning utility for Windows 10 scheduled for release soon. It allows any Windows 10 Tablet PC with camera to be used as a barcode scanner. This drastically reduces the cost and complexity of having to use an external scanner, or having to identify a tablet with integrated scanner.

MobXscan has been developed using industry leading technology to provide very fast and accurate barcode scanning, even with damaged and poorly printed codes.  It even reads barcodes through glass and plastic. Most barcodes are accurately decoded in fractions of a second.

Mobexx is the one-stop-shop for all your ATEX and rugged mobile computing requirements. Founded in 2008, we work with our customers to provide innovative solutions and a total service package. We provide an extensive range of standard products to suit almost any application, and develop custom hardware for our OEM partners. For more information please visit http://www.mobexx.co.uk

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Codilia Haworth at (+44) 08455 441 254 or email at codilia@mobexx.co.uk.

Contact
Codilia Haworth
(+44) 08455 441 254
***@mobexx.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@mobexx.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Offshore Europe, Oil Gas, Atex
Industry:Computers
Location:Northwich - Cheshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share