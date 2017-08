Mobxscan – Lauching At The Offshore Europe 2017

mobXscan the latest in ATEX Bar-code Scanning launching at Offshore Europe

Codilia Haworth

(+44) 08455 441 254

***@mobexx.co.uk

-- Using barcode scanners in ATEX environments has long been the accepted way of performing many tasks accurately and quickly. The only problem has been the cost of the ATEX certified scanners, with some costing more than £3k!" Mobexx is really excited to launchat this year's Offshore Europe in Aberdeen Scotland. This is the latest in ATEX scanning and we cannot wait to share it" said Mark Dale-Lace the Director of Mobexx.The latest step forward comes with, a powerful barcode scanning utility for Windows 10 scheduled for release soon. It allows any Windows 10 Tablet PC with camera to be used as a barcode scanner. This drastically reduces the cost and complexity of having to use an external scanner, or having to identify a tablet with integrated scanner.has been developed using industry leading technology to provide very fast and accurate barcode scanning, even with damaged and poorly printed codes. It even reads barcodes through glass and plastic. Most barcodes are accurately decoded in fractions of a second.Mobexx is the one-stop-shop for all your ATEX and rugged mobile computing requirements. Founded in 2008, we work with our customers to provide innovative solutions and a total service package. We provide an extensive range of standard products to suit almost any application, and develop custom hardware for our OEM partners. For more information please visit http://www.mobexx.co.uk