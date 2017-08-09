News By Tag
Mobxscan – Lauching At The Offshore Europe 2017
mobXscan the latest in ATEX Bar-code Scanning launching at Offshore Europe
" Mobexx is really excited to launch mobXscan at this year's Offshore Europe in Aberdeen Scotland. This is the latest in ATEX scanning and we cannot wait to share it" said Mark Dale-Lace the Director of Mobexx.
The latest step forward comes with mobXscan, a powerful barcode scanning utility for Windows 10 scheduled for release soon. It allows any Windows 10 Tablet PC with camera to be used as a barcode scanner. This drastically reduces the cost and complexity of having to use an external scanner, or having to identify a tablet with integrated scanner.
MobXscan has been developed using industry leading technology to provide very fast and accurate barcode scanning, even with damaged and poorly printed codes. It even reads barcodes through glass and plastic. Most barcodes are accurately decoded in fractions of a second.
Mobexx is the one-stop-shop for all your ATEX and rugged mobile computing requirements. Founded in 2008, we work with our customers to provide innovative solutions and a total service package. We provide an extensive range of standard products to suit almost any application, and develop custom hardware for our OEM partners. For more information please visit http://www.mobexx.co.uk
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Codilia Haworth at (+44) 08455 441 254 or email at codilia@mobexx.co.uk.
Contact
Codilia Haworth
(+44) 08455 441 254
***@mobexx.co.uk
