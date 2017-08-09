Glass Packaging market will reach $78.6 billion in 2017

vg Logo

-- LONDON, UK. 1JUNE 2017: A new report by visiongain concludes that the world market for the Glass Packaging will reach $56.8 billion in 2017. This analysis and others appear inby visiongain, a leading business intelligence provider based in London, UK.The world market for Glass Packaging will reach $56.8bn in 2017. The healthcare industry in glass packaging market has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace during the coming decade.The glass packaging market can be segmented into 5 distinct end-use sectors; food, beverage, healthcare, personal care and other. Health care and Personal care glass packaging end-use submarkets will see the fastest growth, and will share almost identically strong sales growth. The personal care glass packaging submarket will see its market share growing to 11.9% in 2017.The Glass packaging market report is segmented into four important regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific is an emerging packaging market, in terms of value and volume and hence the fastest growing region. The demand is increasing in Asia-Pacific and will continue to increase due to the rising disposable income of the consumers in the region and increasing population especially in China and India.The alcoholic beverages application of glass packaging is expected to drive the market. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing demand for beer in Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is dominating the glass packaging market. The growing consumption of alcoholic beverage drives the market in the region.This 163 page report contains 111 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Glass Packaging. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the Glass Packaging market. In addition, 5 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 8 leading companies operating within the market such as Saint-Gobain, Ardagh Group, etc.will be of value to current and future potential investors wanting to better understand the Glass Packaging industry and its underlying dynamics, as well as companies and research centres who wish to broaden their knowledge of the Glass Packaging market.If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail tosara.peerun@visiongain.comor call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-2-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the Energy, Telecoms, Pharmaceutical, Defence, Materials sectors.Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port-of-call for the business professional, who needs independent, high quality, original material to rely and depend on.