Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires an Inside Sales Manager
Lab Testing welcomes new employee, John Stango, to the family-run company as Inside Sales Manager. He joins the metal testing and calibration lab with over ten years of supervisory experience in the medical industry.
John has over ten years of supervisory experience with companies in the medical industry. Most recently, he held the position of US National Sales Manager for Ortho Technology, A Henry Schein Company, where he was responsible for management of the Inside Sales Representatives. Prior experience includes a position as Manager / Master Coach for CareCentrix, with responsibility for coaching and developing call center supervisors. He was also Regional Team Supervisor with Animas Corporation, a Johnson and Johnson company, where he oversaw the Call Center, the region's Inside Sales group and the Product Information Team.
Laboratory Testing Inc. performs all metal testing, material analysis, metrology and machining services at a three-building facility in Hatfield, PA. Unlike many other material testing labs that have scattered locations specializing in only a few services or with a small capacity, all of LTI's orders are handled at a single full-service location. This one-stop arrangement provides significant customer advantages in convenience, as well as time and cost savings.
The Sales / Customer Service Department is the laboratory's central hub of customer support and the customers' main point of contact. Due to LTI's single-location layout, this team is able to efficiently coordinate all material testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, dimensional inspection and calibration orders to get quick answers and results for customers.
"Our inside sales employees are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers with outstanding service. Creating this position and bringing John onboard is an investment in further ensuring the high- level of service we will consistently provide to our customers", said Mike Hiller, Director of Sales and Marketing.
