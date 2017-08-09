 
Industry News





August 2017
Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires an Inside Sales Manager

Lab Testing welcomes new employee, John Stango, to the family-run company as Inside Sales Manager. He joins the metal testing and calibration lab with over ten years of supervisory experience in the medical industry.
 
 
HATFIELD, Pa. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) has hired John Stango of Lansdale, PA as the Inside Sales Manager, a new position for the company. He will supervise the inside sales team, which includes Account Managers, Customer Service Representatives and a Sales Engineer. These employees assist customers by providing information about LTI's material testing, calibration and specimen machining services, preparing quotes and coordinating orders that are performed throughout the Laboratory. As manager, John will oversee these responsibilities and work closely with LTI's outside sales team of Business Development Managers to help establish new customer relationships. He will also assist the director of the department in executing the company's strategic sales plans.

John has over ten years of supervisory experience with companies in the medical industry. Most recently, he held the position of US National Sales Manager for Ortho Technology, A Henry Schein Company, where he was responsible for management of the Inside Sales Representatives. Prior experience includes a position as Manager / Master Coach for CareCentrix, with responsibility for coaching and developing call center supervisors. He was also Regional Team Supervisor with Animas Corporation, a Johnson and Johnson company, where he oversaw the Call Center, the region's Inside Sales group and the Product Information Team.

Laboratory Testing Inc. performs all metal testing, material analysis, metrology and machining services at a three-building facility in Hatfield, PA. Unlike many other material testing labs that have scattered locations specializing in only a few services or with a small capacity, all of LTI's orders are handled at a single full-service location. This one-stop arrangement provides significant customer advantages in convenience, as well as time and cost savings.

The Sales / Customer Service Department is the laboratory's central hub of customer support and the customers' main point of contact. Due to LTI's single-location layout, this team is able to efficiently coordinate all material testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, dimensional inspection and calibration orders to get quick answers and results for customers.

"Our inside sales employees are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers with outstanding service. Creating this position and bringing John onboard is an investment in further ensuring the high- level of service we will consistently provide to our customers", said Mike Hiller, Director of Sales and Marketing.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is an independent materials testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The range of services offered by LTI includes mechanical testing, metallurgical testing, chemical analysis, corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, failure analysis, dimensional inspection and calibration services with results documented in a Certified Test Report or Calibration Certificate. The laboratory specializes in metal testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, polymers, composites and ceramics. LTI holds PRI/Nadcap accreditations in materials and nondestructive testing, and A2LA accreditations to ANS/ISO/IEC 17025 in materials testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Test specimens are machined on-site and material investigations are conducted to determine the root cause of material failures. LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing Inc. services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.

